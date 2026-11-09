

EQS-Media / 09.11.2026 / 14:08 CET/CEST



Elmos Semiconductor SE wins “European Innovator of the Year 2026” with its Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG)

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Elmos' cutting-edge quantum technology has already received its second prestigious award this year

Leverkusen, November 9, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has been named “European Innovator 2026” for its quantum random number generator (QRNG). This marks the second time this year that Elmos’ innovative quantum technology has been recognized by a high-profile panel of experts. The award ceremony took place during the “Innovator of the Year” gala in Bonn. The award recognizes innovations with international impact and companies that serve European markets.

The Elmos QRNG uses quantum physics effects to generate truly random numbers for cryptographic applications. Quantum-based encryption can help secure data and digital communications. The technology is fully implemented on a single chip in a 2x2-mm package but can also be integrated as IP into a wide variety of CMOS platforms. This makes the QRNG suitable for applications that combine high security requirements with limited space and low power consumption. These include, for example, solutions for the automotive industry, communications, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

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“Two prestigious awards in a single year confirm the innovative potential of our quantum-based technology and are a great acknowledgment of the work of our development team. Winning the internationally recognized ‘European Innovator 2026’ award highlights the contribution that the Elmos QRNG can make to the protection of digital systems in the future,” says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Sales Officer at Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Following the German Innovation Award 2026, the “European Innovator 2026” award is yet another special recognition of Elmos' QRNG technology. It demonstrates how semiconductor technology and quantum physics can work together to lay an important foundation for secure digital applications.

We would like to thank the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy for supporting this project under the IPCEI MECT initiative, based on a resolution of the German Bundestag; the European Union – NextGenerationEU; the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action, and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia; the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labor, and Tourism of Baden-Württemberg; and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labor, and Energy of the State of Brandenburg.

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Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.