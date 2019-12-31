  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
05.01.2021 14:00

Elys Game Technology Joins the U.S. National Council on Problem Gambling in Advance of Launching its Sports Betting Platform in the U.S.

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys or the "Company) (Nasdaq:ELYS, NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it has joined the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to further the development and implementation of responsible gambling practices.

NCPG is a leading U.S. non-governmental organization (NGO) serving as the national advocate for programs and services to assist people and families affected by problem gambling. Through its NCPG membership, Elys will support NCPGs wide-ranging problem gambling prevention, treatment, education, and research programs, as well as innovative responsible gambling policies.

Michele (Mike) Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp., stated, "As we prepare our first U.S. deployment in Washington D.C., we are delighted to become a member of NCPG and support their invaluable work in addressing the critical and widespread need for responsible gambling practices. We are proud to join forces with the esteemed board of directors, members and stakeholders of NCPG to develop and promote national U.S. industry standards in responsible gaming, including the Safer Sports Betting Initiative and Internet Responsible Gambling Standards, which provide critical player services and protections. There is no bigger responsibility for us than ensuring the best and safest possible experience for our gambling operators and their players, while providing assistance for those individuals who show signs of problem gambling behavior. Partnering with NCPG further deepens our commitment to become a leader in responsible gaming and provides us valuable resources as we are preparing for the launch of our sports betting platform in the U.S.

Keith Whyte, Executive Director of NCPG, said, "We are excited that Elys has become a member of NCPG, as they bring extensive experience around engaging with millions of players across their sports betting and iGaming platforms. Elys broad reach and commitment to responsible gambling will be a tremendous asset to NCPG as we continue raising awareness about problem gambling and the resources available to support those impacted. We look forward to working together with Elys to increase our mutual understanding of player behavior and reduce the risks for gambling problems.

Since there is no federal regulation of gambling or federal health insurance for all residents in the U.S., each state makes its own rules to meet its unique structure and goals. B2B and B2C companies like Elys become valuable partners for NCPG, a leading source of objective state-specific information on responsible gambling and problem gambling for the public as well as the gambling industry in the U.S. Companies may create, adapt and update their responsible gambling tools and practices with expert assistance as they work with the varied U.S. state gambling control entities, gambling operators and healthcare providers. In addition, NCPGs National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is the only source of problem gambling help in many areas of the country. Members like Elys make this possible.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Companys innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

NCPG is the only U.S. national advocate for people and families affected by problem gambling and is supported by members and donors; there is no federal funding for problem gambling services. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling and works with all stakeholders to promote responsible gambling. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, from anywhere in the U.S. you can call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat for confidential help 24/7/365. The call is free and confidential, and translation services are available in over 150 languages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could, "believe, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "expect, "may, "continue, "predict, "potential, "project and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Companys first U.S. deployment in Washington D.C.. These forward-looking statements are based on managements expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Companys ability to deploy as planned in Washington, D.C., the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Elys Game Technology Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Elys Game Technology News
RSS Feed
Elys Game Technology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Elys Game Technology Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Elys Game Technology News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Elys Game Technology News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisenmärkte: Neues Jahr, neuer Lockdown
S&P 500  10er-EMA im Fokus
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Covestro AG, Deutsche Telekom
Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung nach Pullback im Fokus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bitcoin und Co.: Krypto-Ausblick 2021
Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
2020 - Eine Pandemie als Turbolader
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Elys Game Technology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Elys Game Technology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Teil des Systems  Darum erlebt Bitcoin jetzt den besseren Boom
Alle prophezeien den perfekten Aufschwung  und ignorieren zwei große Risiken
Das Ende der goldenen Ära am deutschen Arbeitsmarkt
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort ist klarer als gedacht
Vom reichsten Chinesen fehlt seit Monaten jede Spur

News von

Jahresausblick mit Ferdinand Dudenhöffer: "Der Verbrennungsmotor ist ein totgerittenes Pferd"
Aston Martin-Aktie: Mit Vollgas aus der Krise - ein Investment für Risikobereite
Newsticker Corona: BBC - Johnson wird neuen Lockdown für England ankündigen
DAX im Plus: DAX auf Rekordhoch - Achterbahnfahrt bei Bitcoin
Thomas Rappold zu Amazon, Alphabet, Apple und Co.: "Plattformen sind das Geschäftsmodell des 21. Jahrhunderts"

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Neuer Commerzbank-Chef kündigt schmerzhafte Einschnitte an -- Lockdown bremst GRENKE im vierten Quartal -- HelloFresh, Nemetschek, Dialog Semiconductor, Nordex, Ryanair, TUI im Fokus

Roche-Tochter Genentech erhält FDA-Breakthrough-Status. NYSE sperrt chinesische Telekom-Konzerne nun doch nicht. Deutsche Börse: Goldbestand nach Rekord zum Halbjahr etwas gesunken. EVOTEC und Bristol Myers Squibb bauen Kooperation. Mexiko lässt AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu. HOCHTIEF gewinnt Auftrag für A7-Tunnel Altona in Hamburg. MorphoSys: Zulassungsantrag für Tafasitamab in der Schweiz angenommen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen Corona sind gestartet. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen