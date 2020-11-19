  • Suche
19.11.2020 00:00

Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (formerly Newgioco Group, Inc.) ("Elys or the "Company) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provides update for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) (the "Meeting) at the Companys offices, 130 Adelaide Street West, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario Canada. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and continues to evolve daily and we intend to take precautions for social distancing for those that attend the Meeting. The Company urges all Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the code provided with the proxy materials and for those who cannot attend the Meeting they can listen to the Meeting through the live conference call coordinates as follows:

Canada and US:

1-833-353-8610

Italy, Austria, U.K. and Switzerland:

00 800 0066 8888 Includes San Marino & Vatican City

 

 

Participant: 3739385 #

 

Participants should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Registered Shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders who will attend the Meeting will be permitted to vote at the Meeting. Those listening by telephone will not be able to vote.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, esports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Companys innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

