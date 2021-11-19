  • Suche
19.11.2021 14:00

Elys Game Technology Q3-2021 Investor Day Conference Call

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys or the "Company) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced details regarding the planned investor update call to be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. eastern standard time.

Company management Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman, Mark Korb, chief financial officer, Vic Salerno, US Bookmaking subsidiary president, and Matteo Monteverdi, Head of Special Projects and other management members will discuss the company's performance and objectives followed by a question and answer session. The meeting time and date are subject to change and the event registration link is as follows: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2766/43807

In addition, details of conference call changes, including any time change and supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on Elys Investor Relations website at https://ir.elysgame.com/company-information/presentations and filed on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the USBookmaking brand in 5 states in the U.S. market.

The Companys innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

