  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
05.03.2021 21:30

EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat Confirmed COVID-19 Patients

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab administered together with etesevimab. The opinion advises bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab administered together with etesevimab can be used for the treatment of confirmed COVID-19 in patients aged 12 years and older that do not require supplemental oxygen for COVID-19 and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The CHMP recommendation provides a harmonized, EU-level opinion on the efficacy, quality, and safety of the antibodies, which can be used by EU member states when making decisions on the possible use of the therapies at a national level prior to market authorization.

"Bamlanivimab has been used to treat hundreds of thousands of patients globally, and its impact continues to grow as the use of COVID-19 antibody therapies accelerates, said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. "Several EU countries have authorized bamlanivimab, and the EMAs CHMP recommendation provides a mechanism for more EU countries to quickly access these antibodies to treat patients in need.

The EMA reviewed Phase 2 and Phase 3 results from Eli Lilly and Companys (Lilly) BLAZE-1 trial to support the CHMP opinion. Results from BLAZE-1 demonstrated bamlanivimab alone reduced viral load and rates of symptoms and also reduced hospitalization by approximately 70%, and bamlanivimab and etesevimab together reduced the risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death by 70% in non-hospitalized high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Details regarding the CHMP opinion and Lillys plans to make COVID-19 therapies broadly available to patients can be found here.

Bamlanivimab has been authorized in more than 10 countries, and bamlanivimab together with etesevimab received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 9, 2021. The EUA was followed by a $210 million purchase agreement for Lilly to provide 100,000 doses of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to the U.S. government through to March 31, 2021. The U.S. government will have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,100,000 doses through November 25, 2021. This purchase agreement is in addition to the 1,450,000 doses of bamlanivimab alone that the US government previously committed to purchase: to date, more than 1 million doses have been delivered, and Lilly has agreed to deliver 450,000 additional doses by March 31, 2021. AbCellera is eligible to receive royalties in the low- to mid-teens for aggregate sales below $125.0 million and mid-teens to mid-twenties on aggregate sales above $125.0 million. Sales of bamlanivimab in 2020 were $871 million.

About AbCelleras Response to COVID-19

Bamlanivimab was developed from an antibody that was discovered from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient using AbCelleras pandemic response platform, in partnership with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Within one week of receiving the sample, AbCellera screened over five million antibody-producing cells to identify and isolate approximately 500 unique antibodies that bind to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The binding antibodies were then tested by AbCellera, the VRC, and Lilly to find those most effective in neutralizing the virus. Bamlanivimab was selected as the lead candidate from this group of antibodies, and was the first therapeutic candidate specifically developed against SARS-CoV-2 to enter human clinical trials in North America. Bamlanivimab was the first monoclonal antibody to receive EUA from the FDA and is currently being assessed in several clinical trials alone and together with other antibodies.

AbCelleras pandemic response capabilities were developed over the past three years as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) program. The goal of the P3 program is to establish a robust technology platform for pandemic response capable of developing field-ready medical countermeasures within 60 days of isolation of an unknown viral pathogen. AbCelleras ongoing efforts to respond to the pandemic have identified more than 2,300 unique anti-SARS-CoV-2 human antibodies from multiple patient samples. These antibodies are in various stages of testing by AbCellera and its partners.

About Bamlanivimab

Bamlanivimab is a recombinant, neutralizing human IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus. Bamlanivimab emerged from the collaboration between Lilly and AbCellera to create antibody therapies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Lilly scientists rapidly developed the antibody in less than three months after it was discovered by AbCellera and the scientists at NIAID VRC. It was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first U.S. patients who recovered from COVID-19.

Lilly has successfully completed a Phase 1 study of bamlanivimab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (NCT04411628). A Phase 2/3 study in people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ambulatory setting (BLAZE-1, NCT04427501) is ongoing. A Phase 3 study of bamlanivimab for the prevention of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities (BLAZE-2, NCT04497987) is also ongoing. In addition, bamlanivimab is being tested in the National Institutes of Health-led ACTIV-2 study in ambulatory COVID-19 patients.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com

AbCellera Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may, "will, "could, "would, "should, "expect, "intend, "plan, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "predict, "project, "potential, "continue, "ongoing or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Nachrichten zu AbCellera Biologics Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AbCellera Biologics News
RSS Feed
AbCellera Biologics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AbCellera Biologics Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene AbCellera Biologics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere AbCellera Biologics News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von Scalable Capital: Risiko & Rendite
Ein Wertpapierhändler erklärt: Was passiert beim Short-Selling und was ist ein Short-Squeeze?
DZ BANK - Die Rückkehr der Inflation? - so retten Sie ihr Geld
Zoom ist im Corona-Wachstumsrausch - aber Aktie bricht ein
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Lufthansa, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

In kleinen Schritten Vermögen aufbauen - Altersvorsorge mit ETFs
Altersvorsorge mit ETFs. Und individueller Garantie. Allvest powered by Allianz
Financial Fact: Situation von 1987 ist nicht mit heute vergleichbar.
Sind US-Aktien zu teuer?
my-si: Alternativen zu Strafzinsen mit attraktiven Renditen und gesellschaftlichem Nutzen
Wie ein Optionsschein
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur AbCellera Biologics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

AbCellera Biologics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
So kommen die neuen Öffnungs-Beschlüsse an der Börse an
Tech taumelt  Mit der Value-Strategie das Depot retten
Rasen düngen - Das müssen Sie beachten
100 oder minus 40 Dollar? Beim Ölpreis geht es jetzt um alles oder nichts

News von

Hoffnung für alle Edelmetall-Fans: Goldpreis von 2.000 Dollar möglich
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Inflationssorgen haben Europas Börsen wieder im Griff
DAX-Chartanalyse: Markt kann sich nicht halten
Newsticker Corona: Insider - Italien verschiebt Kommunalwahlen auf den Herbst
DAX im Minus: Inflationssorgen bremsen Europas Börsen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen markant im Plus -- VW beschleunigt Wandel zur E-Mobilität -- Allianz mit weniger Gewinn -- Nordex, Slack, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Daimler baut Stammwerk in Stuttgart zu Elektro-Campus um. Uber und Co. bekommen mehr Freiheit - Bundestag beschließt Gesetz. Apple weiter klare Nummer eins bei Computer-Uhren. YouTube hält Tür für gesperrten Trump offen. US-Jobwachstum übertrifft im Februar die Erwartungen. Vielflieger-Daten gehackt - Lufthansa und Partner betroffen. Streit um Sparkurs bei TUIfly wohl vor möglicher Lösung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten bei Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen