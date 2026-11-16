Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Emmi Group receives two Super Gold medals for premium cheese specialities



16.11.2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST



Werbung Lucerne, 16 November 2026 – The Emmi Group once again demonstrated its premium cheese expertise at the 2026 World Cheese Awards. The international expert jury awarded medals to a total of 33 cheese specialities from the Emmi Group, including two that were awarded the highest rating, the Super Gold Medal. The World Cheese Awards is one of the most important cheese competitions in the world. Every year, a renowned international jury rates several thousand cheeses from numerous countries. The latest awards confirm the continuing strength of the Emmi Group’s premium cheese business and the successful combination of the regional art of cheese making, long-standing tradition and a high focus on quality.

Ricarda Demarmels, CEO of the Emmi Group, says: “Good cheese requires knowledge, patience and a refined instinct. These awards are a special tribute to our employees, who both embody and continue to develop this craft every day. Their passion makes the difference – and you can taste it.” Werbung

Excellent quality and craftsmanship The award-winning cheese specialities are from the Emmi Group’s production sites in Switzerland and the Netherlands and demonstrate the diversity of Emmi’s portfolio. The prizewinning specialities include Kaltbach cheese from Switzerland, foremost notably “Kaltbach Appenzeller”, which was awarded the Super Gold medal. In the natural sandstone cave in Lucerne’s region, the cheeses mature under the expert care of the cave masters and develop their unmistakable flavour. Studer has a deep-rooted passion for the finest cheese creations. In the Thurgau cheese dairy, inventiveness, traditional craftsmanship and modern technology are combined. This distinctive approach has given rise to their Super Gold award-winning cheese “Vieux Suisse”. Werbung

The Emmi Group’s awards at a glance Super Gold: Kaltbach Appenzeller / Vieux Suisse

Gold: Der starke Maxx würzig & cremig / Engiadina Pura Forte / Bettine Honey 125g / Le Gruyère AOP (Fromagerie de Chézard-St-Martin, Gourmande Montricher, Châtonnaye, Käserei Götschi Trubschachen)

Silver: Kaltbach Gold, Gouda, Swiss Gouda / Der starke Maxx extrawürzig & cremig / Schellen Bell / St. Moritz Bergkäse rezent / Bettine Pearls / Le Gruyère AOP (Käserei Mamishaus, Fromagerie de Vaulion, Haut-Jorat, Grandcour, Moudon, Käserei Häuslenbach)

Kaltbach Gold, Gouda, Swiss Gouda / Der starke Maxx extrawürzig & cremig / Schellen Bell / St. Moritz Bergkäse rezent / Bettine Pearls / Le Gruyère AOP (Käserei Mamishaus, Fromagerie de Vaulion, Haut-Jorat, Grandcour, Moudon, Käserei Häuslenbach) Bronze: Kaltbach Le Gruyère AOP / Kaltbach Rahmkäse, Creamy / Kaltbach Rustic / Käsermeister Reserve / Bettine Blanc / Bettine Natural 125g / Le Gruyère AOP (Fromagerie de Mézières, Ussières) Download material and further information Media release in PDF format

Images of Super Gold Emmi Cheese

Emmi Media Corner Contacts Media

Gisela Heel, Head of Corporate Communications | media@emmi.com Investors and Analysts

Patrik Schwendimann, Head of Investor Relations | ir@emmi.com About Emmi The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.



Emmi thinks long term and acts with care towards people, animals, and nature. The company is committed to making sustainable dairy the norm, creates value in rural regions and helps strengthen family-owned structures. At the heart of its activities are people who take responsibility and shape the future together across generations.



The Emmi Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (EMMN) and is majority-owned by ZMP Invest AG, which represents approximately 2,800 dairy farmers. Through this structure, a significant portion of profits flows back to these milk suppliers in the form of dividends. The company operates 73 production sites in 13 countries and its products are available in about 90 markets. In 2025, approximately 12,800 employees generated sales of CHF 4.7 billion. For more than 100 years, Emmi has taken responsibility – and has the courage to keep innovating.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News