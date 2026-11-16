DAX 26.769 +0,1%ESt50 6.384 -0,0%MSCI World 4.852 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 8,55 -6,7%Nas 25.136 -0,9%Bitcoin 58.282 -1,5%Euro 1,1022 -0,0%Öl 95,1 -0,7%Gold 3.857 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

Emmi Group receives two Super Gold medals for premium cheese specialities

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Emmi AG
1,050.00 EUR 10.00 EUR 0.96 %
Charts | News | Analysen

Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Emmi Group receives two Super Gold medals for premium cheese specialities

16.11.2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST

Werbung

Lucerne, 16 November 2026 – The Emmi Group once again demonstrated its premium cheese expertise at the 2026 World Cheese Awards. The international expert jury awarded medals to a total of 33 cheese specialities from the Emmi Group, including two that were awarded the highest rating, the Super Gold Medal.

 

The World Cheese Awards is one of the most important cheese competitions in the world. Every year, a renowned international jury rates several thousand cheeses from numerous countries. The latest awards confirm the continuing strength of the Emmi Group’s premium cheese business and the successful combination of the regional art of cheese making, long-standing tradition and a high focus on quality.


Ricarda Demarmels, CEO of the Emmi Group, says: “Good cheese requires knowledge, patience and a refined instinct. These awards are a special tribute to our employees, who both embody and continue to develop this craft every day. Their passion makes the difference – and you can taste it.”

Werbung


Excellent quality and craftsmanship

The award-winning cheese specialities are from the Emmi Group’s production sites in Switzerland and the Netherlands and demonstrate the diversity of Emmi’s portfolio. The prizewinning specialities include Kaltbach cheese from Switzerland, foremost notably “Kaltbach Appenzeller”, which was awarded the Super Gold medal. In the natural sandstone cave in Lucerne’s region, the cheeses mature under the expert care of the cave masters and develop their unmistakable flavour.

 

Studer has a deep-rooted passion for the finest cheese creations. In the Thurgau cheese dairy, inventiveness, traditional craftsmanship and modern technology are combined. This distinctive approach has given rise to their Super Gold award-winning cheese “Vieux Suisse”.

Werbung


The Emmi Group’s awards at a glance

  • Super Gold: Kaltbach Appenzeller / Vieux Suisse
  • Gold: Der starke Maxx würzig & cremig / Engiadina Pura Forte / Bettine Honey 125g / Le Gruyère AOP (Fromagerie de Chézard-St-Martin, Gourmande Montricher, Châtonnaye, Käserei Götschi Trubschachen)
  • Silver: Kaltbach Gold, Gouda, Swiss Gouda / Der starke Maxx extrawürzig & cremig / Schellen Bell / St. Moritz Bergkäse rezent / Bettine Pearls / Le Gruyère AOP (Käserei Mamishaus, Fromagerie de Vaulion, Haut-Jorat, Grandcour, Moudon, Käserei Häuslenbach) 
  • Bronze: Kaltbach Le Gruyère AOP / Kaltbach Rahmkäse, Creamy / Kaltbach Rustic / Käsermeister Reserve / Bettine Blanc / Bettine Natural 125g / Le Gruyère AOP (Fromagerie de Mézières, Ussières) 

Contacts

Media
Gisela Heel, Head of Corporate Communications | media@emmi.com

Investors and Analysts
Patrik Schwendimann, Head of Investor Relations | ir@emmi.com

About Emmi

The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.

Emmi thinks long term and acts with care towards people, animals, and nature. The company is committed to making sustainable dairy the norm, creates value in rural regions and helps strengthen family-owned structures. At the heart of its activities are people who take responsibility and shape the future together across generations.

The Emmi Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (EMMN) and is majority-owned by ZMP Invest AG, which represents approximately 2,800 dairy farmers. Through this structure, a significant portion of profits flows back to these milk suppliers in the form of dividends. The company operates 73 production sites in 13 countries and its products are available in about 90 markets. In 2025, approximately 12,800 employees generated sales of CHF 4.7 billion. For more than 100 years, Emmi has taken responsibility – and has the courage to keep innovating.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Emmi Management AG
Landenbergstrasse 1
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
E-mail: info@emmi.com
Internet: www.emmi.com
ISIN: CH0012829898
Valor: 1282989
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 529900Q53RBYJIVCMA08
EQS News ID: 2434478

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434478  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Emmi Aktie News

Werbung

Emmi Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Emmi nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
07.02.13 Emmi halten Vontobel Research
08.01.13 Emmi halten Vontobel Research
18.10.12 Emmi hold Vontobel Research
17.10.12 Emmi buy Sarasin Research
10.09.12 Emmi buy Sarasin Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.