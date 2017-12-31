Ennis Completes Merger with Wright Business Graphics, Inc. of Portland, Oregon into a Wholly Owned Entity of Ennis

Ennis, Inc. (the "Company), (NYSE: EBF), announced the completion of
the merger of Wright Business Graphics, Inc. ("Wright) with a wholly
owned entity of Ennis in a stock merger transaction that closed on July
31, 2018. Wright Business Graphics is a printing company headquartered
in Portland, Oregon. Wright has 7 locations in Oregon, Washington and
California with its main facility located in Portland, Oregon. The
business produces forms, pressure seal, packaging, direct mail, checks,
statement processing and commercial printing. Wright had approximately
$58 million in sales for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and sells
mainly through distributors and resellers. The purchase price was paid
55% in cash, and 45% in the Companys common stock based on the weighted
average share price based on the previous 30 trading days from the date
of the Agreement. The Company believes the transaction will be accretive
to its shareholders.
Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company, stated, "We are
delighted to have the opportunity to combine the Wright organization
with the other operations of Ennis. We were able to close the
transaction earlier than expected once we received landlord consents.
The excellent quality of the machinery and equipment, along with the
qualified and experienced employees, contributed to our decision making
process. With this acquisition we will continue to be the preeminent
provider of all types of printed products and services to the West
Coast. The addition of packaging, statement processing and direct mail
will add to the overall capabilities of our existing operations, which
should help us to continue to penetrate additional markets throughout
the United States. This will allow one month of results in our second
quarter results.
The operations will continue to operate as Wright Business Graphics and
related brand names. All of the facilities will continue their normal
operations in their current locations.
About Ennis
Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale
of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the
largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United
States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production
and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to
serve the Companys national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures
and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and
electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing,
advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic
cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels and
other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.
