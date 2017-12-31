Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended February 28, 2018 and Sets Record Date for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Ennis, Inc. (the "Company"), (NYSE: EBF), today reported financial
results for the quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2018.
Highlights include:
-
Revenues increased $13.3 million, or 3.7% for the comparative
fiscal year.
-
Gross profit margin increased from 28.8% to 30.2% on a comparative
quarter basis, and increased from 29.1% to 31.6% for the comparative
fiscal year.
-
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased
from $0.28 to $0.32 on a comparative quarter basis, and increased from
$1.03 to $1.29 for the comparative fiscal year, an increase of 14.3%
for the quarter and 25.2% for the fiscal year.
Financial Overview
The financial overview includes only the Companys continuing print
operations. The Company sold Alstyle Apparel on May 25, 2016, resulting
in the apparel division being classified as discontinued operations and
the print division remaining as the continuing operations of the Company.
Continuing Operations
The Companys revenues for the fourth quarter ended February 28, 2018
were $87.1 million compared to $86.6 million for the same quarter last
year, an increase of 0.6%. Gross profit margin ("margin") was $26.3
million for the quarter, or 30.2%, as compared to $24.9 million, or
28.8% for the fourth quarter last year. Net earnings from continuing
operations for the quarter were $8.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
compared to $7.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the fourth
quarter last year. The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
(the "Tax Act) on December 22, 2017 reduced the Companys deferred tax
expense and positively impacted our operating results by $3.6 million.
In addition, due to the benefits of the Tax Act and the Companys strong
performance, the Company approved special and performance based bonuses,
which negatively impacted the Companys operating results by $1.4
million compared to the same quarter last year.
The Companys revenues for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018 were
$370.2 million compared to $356.9 million for the same period last year,
an increase of 3.7%. Margin was $116.9 million, or 31.6%, as compared to
$104.0 million, or 29.1% for the fiscal years ended February 28, 2018
and February 28, 2017, respectively. Earnings from continuing operations
for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018 were $32.8 million, or $1.29
per diluted share compared to $26.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share
for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017. For fiscal year 2017, the
Companys net earnings from continuing operations were negatively
impacted by relocation and start-up costs of a folder operating company
and higher than historical medical expenses of approximately $3.5
million, or $0.13 per diluted share. As noted above, the Companys
fiscal year 2018 earnings from continuing operations were positively
impacted by the Tax Act by $3.6 million. This benefit was reduced by
approximately $0.7 million due to a special bonus the Company elected to
pay to its non-management level employees as a result of the tax savings
it received from the Tax Act and $0.7 million due to the additional
performance bonus.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
To provide important supplemental information to both management and
investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its
results of operations, from time to time, the Company reports adjusted
gross profit margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per
share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. To provide
additional information, the Company also reports the non-GAAP financial
measure of EBITDA (EBITDA is calculated as earnings from operations
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide
useful information to investors as a supplement to reported GAAP
financial information. Management reviews these non-GAAP financial
measures on a regular basis and uses them to evaluate and manage the
performance of the Companys operations. In addition, EBITDA is a
component of the financial covenants and an interest rate metric in the
Companys credit agreement.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included herein to the
most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance
with GAAP are set forth in the following table. Other companies may
calculate non-GAAP adjusted financial measures differently than Ennis,
which limits the usefulness of the non-GAAP measures for comparison with
these other companies. While management believes the Companys non-GAAP
financial measures are useful in evaluating Ennis, this information
should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute
or an alternative for, or superior to, the related financial information
prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures should be evaluated
only in conjunction with the Companys comparable GAAP financial
measures.
The following table reconciles EBITDA from continuing operations, a
non-GAAP financial measure, to the most comparable GAAP measure, net
earnings from continuing operations (dollars in thousands).
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
8,160
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,210
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,758
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,417
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
(296
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,151
|
|
|
|
|
13,616
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
|
|
613
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
3,509
|
|
|
|
|
3,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,091
|
|
|
|
|
12,607
|
|
EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
11,593
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,926
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
61,777
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President,
commented by stating, "Overall, we were pleased with our operational
performance this fiscal year and our ability to successfully put the
negative overhangs of the prior fiscal year behind us. Changes we
implemented last year have resulted in our health plan costs being more
in line with historical averages, and the negative impact of the
relocation and start-up of a folder operation appears to be fully behind
us. The acquisition completed at the end of the 2017 fiscal year
continues to out-perform our expectations, adding approximately $36.0
million to our revenues and contributing $0.13 to our diluted earnings
per share this fiscal year. We are encouraged by the recently enacted
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the potential positive impact it may
have for all U.S. manufacturers. In the fourth quarter we shared the
savings the Company realized from the Tax Act by paying each of our
non-management level employees a $500 special cash bonus and paying our
shareholders a special one-time cash dividend of $0.10 per share. Going
forward, although the print industry remains challenging, we are
optimistic about our ability to navigate these waters and continue to
return positive financial results to our shareholders. We have
strengthened one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and
continue to improve our cash position.
In Other News
The 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 18, 2018,
with a record date of May 21, 2018.
About Ennis
Since 1909, Ennis has been primarily engaged in the production and sale
of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the
largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United
States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, Ennis has production and
distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to
serve the Companys national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures
and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and
electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing,
advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic
cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels and
other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.
Safe Harbor under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not
historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve a number of
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to
be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The
words "anticipate, "preliminary, "expect, "believe, "intend and
similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor for
such forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of
the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause
actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated
results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking
statements. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties,
which include, but are not limited to, the Companys ability to
effectively manage its business functions while growing its business in
a competitive environment, the Companys ability to adapt and expand its
services in such an environment and the variability in the prices of
paper and other raw materials. Other important information regarding
factors that may affect the Companys future performance is included in
the public reports that the Company files with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 and its Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ending May 31, 2017, August
31, 2017 and November 30, 2017. The Company does not undertake, and
hereby disclaims, any duty or obligation to update or otherwise revise
any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances
occurring after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence
of unanticipated events, although its situation and circumstances may
change in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not
constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the
events or circumstances described in such statement are material.
|
|
Ennis, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Condensed Consolidated Operating Results
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
87,088
|
|
|
|
$
|
86,572
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
370,171
|
|
|
|
$
|
356,888
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
60,764
|
|
|
|
|
61,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
253,257
|
|
|
|
|
252,938
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
|
|
26,324
|
|
|
|
|
24,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
116,914
|
|
|
|
|
103,950
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
18,387
|
|
|
|
|
15,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,613
|
|
|
|
|
63,425
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
7,937
|
|
|
|
|
9,728
|
|
|
|
|
|
47,301
|
|
|
|
|
40,525
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
7,864
|
|
|
|
|
9,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,909
|
|
|
|
|
40,033
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
(296
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,151
|
|
|
|
|
13,616
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
8,160
|
|
|
|
|
7,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,758
|
|
|
|
|
26,417
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
2,481
|
|
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
(1,076
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
(27,118
|
)
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
$
|
8,307
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,134
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,905
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
25,372,241
|
|
|
|
|
25,467,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,391,998
|
|
|
|
|
25,734,667
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
25,408,886
|
|
|
|
|
25,480,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,417,244
|
|
|
|
|
25,749,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share - basic and
diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share on continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
Earnings per share on discontinued operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
Gain (loss) per share on sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
(1.05
|
)
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
February 28,
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
96,230
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,466
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,654
|
|
|
|
|
37,368
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,480
|
|
|
|
|
27,965
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,980
|
|
|
|
|
3,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
163,344
|
|
|
|
|
149,250
|
|
Property, plant & equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,908
|
|
|
|
|
49,995
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120,187
|
|
|
|
|
125,040
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
329,439
|
|
|
|
$
|
324,285
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,168
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,202
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,403
|
|
|
|
|
15,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,571
|
|
|
|
|
29,968
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,164
|
|
|
|
|
12,962
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,735
|
|
|
|
|
72,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
261,704
|
|
|
|
|
251,355
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
329,439
|
|
|
|
$
|
324,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow
Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,887
|
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,953
|
)
|
|
|
|
86,090
|
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(25,573
|
)
|
|
|
|
(72,468
|
)
|
Change in cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,764
|
|
|
|
|
72,509
|
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,466
|
|
|
|
|
7,957
|
|
Cash at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
96,230
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006673/en/