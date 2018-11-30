Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended February 28, 2019 and Sets Record Date for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Ennis, Inc. (the "Company"), (NYSE: EBF), today reported financial
results for the quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2019.
Highlights include:
-
Revenues increased $13.6 million, or 15.6% for the comparative
quarter, and $30.6 million, or 8.3% for the comparative fiscal year.
-
Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations for the
current quarter were $0.32 compared to $0.32 for the comparable
quarter last year, which included the Tax Act benefit. Earnings per
diluted share were $1.45 for the current fiscal year as compared to
$1.29 for the comparative fiscal year.
Financial Overview
The financial overview includes only the Companys continuing print
operations. The Company sold Alstyle Apparel on May 25, 2016, resulting
in the apparel division being classified as discontinued operations
during the 2018 fiscal year, and the print division remaining as the
continuing operations of the Company.
Continuing Operations
The Companys revenues for the fourth quarter ended February 28, 2019
were $100.7 million compared to $87.1 million for the same quarter last
year, an increase of $13.6 million, or 15.6%. Gross profit margin
("margin") was $29.1 million for the quarter, or 28.9%, as compared to
$26.4 million, or 30.3% for the fourth quarter last year. Net earnings
for the quarter were $8.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared
to $8.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter last
year. The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act)
on December 22, 2017 had an impact of increasing the Companys earnings
last year for the quarter by $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.
Due to the impact of the Tax Act, the Company paid a special bonus to
its non-managerial employees that negatively impacted the Companys
earnings during the same quarter by $0.03 per share.
The Companys revenues for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 were
$400.8 million compared to $370.2 million for the prior fiscal year, an
increase of $30.6 million, or 8.3%. Our acquisitions during the year
contributed over $44.0 million in net sales for the year. Margin was
$123.4 million, or 30.8%, as compared to $117.2 million, or 31.7% for
the fiscal years ended February 28, 2019 and February 28, 2018,
respectively. Net earnings for the fiscal year were $37.4 million, or
$1.45 per diluted share compared to $32.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted
share for the prior fiscal year.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
To provide important supplemental information to both management and
investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its
results of operations, from time to time the Company reports adjusted
gross profit margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per
share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. To provide
additional information, the Company also reports the non-GAAP financial
measure of EBITDA (EBITDA is calculated as net earnings from operations
before interest expense, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization).
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide
useful information to investors as a supplement to reported GAAP
financial information. Management reviews these non-GAAP financial
measures on a regular basis and uses them to evaluate and manage the
performance of the Companys operations. In addition, EBITDA is a
component of the financial covenants and an interest rate metric in the
Companys credit agreement.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for the quarter and the
fiscal year to the most directly comparable measures calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the following table.
Other companies may calculate non-GAAP adjusted financial measures
differently than Ennis, which limits the usefulness of the non-GAAP
measures for comparison with these other companies. While management
believes the Companys non-GAAP financial measures are useful in
evaluating Ennis, this information should be considered as supplemental
in nature and not as a substitute or an alternative for, or superior to,
the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
These measures should be evaluated only in conjunction with the
Companys comparable GAAP financial measures.
The following table reconciles EBITDA from continuing operations, a
non-GAAP financial measure, for the three and twelve months ended
February 28, 2019 and February 28, 2018, to the most comparable GAAP
measure, net earnings from continuing operations (dollars in thousands).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,204
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,160
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,437
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,758
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
2,753
|
|
|
|
|
(296
|
)
|
|
|
|
12,497
|
|
|
|
|
14,151
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
4,184
|
|
|
|
|
3,509
|
|
|
|
|
16,189
|
|
|
|
|
14,091
|
|
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,382
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,593
|
|
|
|
$
|
67,277
|
|
|
|
$
|
61,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President,
commented by stating, "We are pleased with our performance for the
fourth quarter and the year given the challenges of the print industry.
Our EBITDA showed a nice increase of almost 33% during the quarter, as
our operating earnings showed a similar increase as well. This has
allowed us to almost replenish our coffers for the acquisitions
completed this year. As we have discussed previously, tight supply of
raw materials has allowed for multiple price increases over the past
year, which has placed considerable pressure on all print manufacturers
margins. In previous years, less frequent raw material cost increases
have allowed for more orderly and timely pricing adjustments. We believe
the numerous cost increases to raw materials impacted all print
manufacturers ability to timely pass through these increases to the
marketplace, including in the fourth quarter. Although we expect pricing
and costs in the marketplace to normalize over the long term, we
anticipate to continue to experience pricing pressure in the short term.
Mitigating the pricing pressure, our recent acquisitions have positively
impacted our top and bottom lines, adding over $17.0 million in sales
and over 5 1/2 cents to our earnings per diluted share for the quarter.
Even with our recent acquisitions, we believe we still have one of the
strongest balance sheets in the industry and our cash position remains
significant. As such, we will continue to explore strategic
opportunities as a way to profitably utilize our cash and leverage our
balance sheet.
In Other News
The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 18, 2019,
with a record date of May 20, 2019.
About Ennis
Since 1909, Ennis has been primarily engaged in the production and sale
of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the
largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United
States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, Ennis has production and
distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to
serve the Companys national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures
and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and
electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing,
advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic
cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels and
other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.
Safe Harbor under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not
historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve a number of
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to
be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The
words "anticipate, "preliminary, "expect, "believe, "intend and
similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor for
such forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of
the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause
actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated
results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking
statements. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties,
which include, but are not limited to, the Companys ability to
effectively manage its business functions while growing its business in
a competitive environment, the Companys ability to adapt and expand its
services in such an environment and the variability in the prices of
paper and other raw materials. Other important information regarding
factors that may affect the Companys future performance is included in
the public reports that the Company files with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2018 and its Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ending May 31, 2018, August
31, 2108 and November 30, 2018. The Company does not undertake, and
hereby disclaims, any duty or obligation to update or otherwise revise
any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances
occurring after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence
of unanticipated events, although its situation and circumstances may
change in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not
constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the
events or circumstances described in such statement are material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ennis, Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Condensed Consolidated Operating Results
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
100,702
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,088
|
|
|
|
$
|
400,782
|
|
|
|
$
|
370,171
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
|
71,611
|
|
|
|
|
60,693
|
|
|
|
|
277,422
|
|
|
|
|
252,969
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
29,091
|
|
|
|
|
26,395
|
|
|
|
|
123,360
|
|
|
|
|
117,202
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
18,228
|
|
|
|
|
18,329
|
|
|
|
|
73,273
|
|
|
|
|
69,384
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
10,863
|
|
|
|
|
8,066
|
|
|
|
|
50,087
|
|
|
|
|
47,818
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
909
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
10,957
|
|
|
|
|
7,864
|
|
|
|
|
49,934
|
|
|
|
|
46,909
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
|
2,753
|
|
|
|
|
(296
|
)
|
|
|
|
12,497
|
|
|
|
|
14,151
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
8,204
|
|
|
|
|
8,160
|
|
|
|
|
37,437
|
|
|
|
|
32,758
|
|
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,204
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,307
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,437
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
26,051,019
|
|
|
|
|
25,372,241
|
|
|
|
|
25,829,804
|
|
|
|
|
25,391,998
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
26,063,024
|
|
|
|
|
25,408,886
|
|
|
|
|
25,842,179
|
|
|
|
|
25,417,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share on continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
Gain per share on sale of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
88,442
|
|
|
|
$
|
96,230
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,357
|
|
|
|
|
35,654
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,411
|
|
|
|
|
26,480
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,955
|
|
|
|
|
4,980
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166,165
|
|
|
|
|
163,344
|
|
Property, plant & equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,134
|
|
|
|
|
45,908
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142,906
|
|
|
|
|
119,857
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
880
|
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
363,085
|
|
|
|
$
|
329,439
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,728
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,168
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,895
|
|
|
|
|
17,403
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,623
|
|
|
|
|
29,571
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,335
|
|
|
|
|
8,164
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,958
|
|
|
|
|
67,735
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
289,127
|
|
|
|
|
261,704
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
363,085
|
|
|
|
$
|
329,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow
Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
51,335
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,290
|
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(31,770
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,953
|
)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(27,353
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25,573
|
)
|
Change in cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,788
|
)
|
|
|
|
15,764
|
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96,230
|
|
|
|
|
80,466
|
|
Cash at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
88,442
|
|
|
|
$
|
96,230
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005062/en/