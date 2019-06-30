EOS imaging and the Vidi Group Announce 10th EOS® System Installation With Partnership Agreement

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, and the Vidi Group, the leading national medical imaging group in France, today announced the 10th EOS system installation as part of a recently signed partnership agreement to further expand EOS systems and solutions within the Vidi Group network.

The 10th EOS system of the VIDI group was installed at Group Radiology Havrais (GRH)  Paul Souday Radiology Center in Le Havre. EOS Imaging and the Vidi Group are continuously seeking opportunities to offer improved clinical benefits, excellent care, and innovation for patients. Both believe that EOSs 3D imaging capabilities enable physicians to make more informed treatment decisions for patients while supporting the ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) principle of radiation. Through the expanded partnership agreement, Vidi Group will now offer EOS imagings low-dose bi-planar imaging system, as well as its 3D modeling software and online surgical planning tools.

"Our 10th EOS system installation allows us to continue offering our patients the latest innovation in low-dose radiography for the management of spinal and lower limb diseases, including scoliosis in children and adolescents, degenerative spine disorders in adults, and hip and knee surgeries. The EOS system has become a standard of care for orthopedic and osteoarticular surgeries and provides essential clinical information in order to optimize diagnosis, develop an advanced therapeutic plan, and control orthopedic treatments," explained Dr. Verzaux, Radiologist at the GRH and CEO of the Vidi Group.

"We have been very impressed with the performance and clinical benefits of EOS systems. This 10th EOS installation reflects our groups mission, which is the continuous improvement in quality of care for patients and the optimization of treatment through investing in the latest technologies for radiologists," added Amélie Libessart, General Manager of the Vidi Group.

"This installation reflects continued use of our innovative solutions within Vidis network of radiology centers. We are proud to have an expanding alliance with a leader in the industry that shares our common ambition to improve quality of care and patient outcomes with our unique low-dose imaging and patient-specific planning solutions," concluded Mike Lobinsky, CEO of EOS imaging.

About The Vidi Group

The Vidi Group is a pioneering group in French liberal radiology. By our independence, we defend a medical project in favor of the quality of care for all patients. By building a national network, it facilitates access to diagnostics and excellent care as well as highly specialized radiologists in all areas of expertise, throughout France. The 40 radiology centers of the Vidi Group, located throughout the country, bring together nearly 700 radiologists. All are mobilized to practice the most relevant and effective medical imaging exams in all specialties and throughout the care pathway, from screening to interventional, from diagnosis to care. Vidi Group radiologists share values of responsibility, commitment, accessibility and human relationship. For more information, please visit www.groupe-vidi.fr

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has

over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of 35.3 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in the U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI

