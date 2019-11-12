finanzen.net
12.11.2019 18:00
EOS imaging Announces 350th System Worldwide Installed at University of Missouri Health Care

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced that the EOS® system has been installed at MU Health Cares Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, the most comprehensive orthopedic surgery center in mid-Missouri. The installation marks the 350th system installed worldwide.

The Missouri Orthopaedic Institute is central Missouri's largest freestanding orthopedic center, designed and built with the needs of orthopedic patients as its central focus. The center specializes in sports medicine, pediatrics, general orthopedics, hip and knee, spine and trauma care. The installation of the EOS system provides patients full-body, weight-bearing 2D/3D imaging at a radiation dose 50% to 85% less than digital radiology exams and 95% less than basic CT scans.

Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, commented, "We are proud to announce that our 350th global system installation was achieved at Missouri Orthopaedic Institute and believe our technology complements the institutes dedication to ensuring patients receive leading-edge care. Our growing installed base in the United States and worldwide reflects the endorsement of our unique technology by healthcare providers dedicated to osteo-articular care. We will continue to deploy our low dose 2D/3D imaging solution to ensure more and more patients can benefit from it.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS Imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has approximately 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of 35.4 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI HEALTH CARE

As part of the states premier academic medical center, University of Missouri Health Care offers a full spectrum of care, ranging from primary care to highly specialized, multidisciplinary treatment for patients with the most severe illnesses and injuries. Patients from each of Missouris 114 counties are served by approximately 6,000 physicians, nurses and health care professionals at MU Health Care. MU Health Care facilities include Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, the Missouri Psychiatric Center, University Hospital, and Womens and Childrens Hospital in Columbia. Affiliates include Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Columbia Family Medical Group, Columbia Surgical Associates and Rusk Rehabilitation Center. MU Health Care is a founding member of the Health Network of Missouri and MPact Health. More than 50 MU Health Care outpatient clinics in central Missouri receive outpatient visits exceeding 500,000 annually. For more information, visit http://muhealth.org.

