EOS imaging Announces EOSone Program Installation at the Cantor Spine Institute in Florida

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced the installation of its EOS® system with the EOSone program at the renowned Cantor Spine Institute, a private practice in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. This reflects a growing footprint of EOS solutions in the orthopedic private practice sector, supported by the Companys EOSone program.

The EOSone program increases the capabilities of private practices to adopt the EOS technology by combining the entire suite of EOS image-based orthopedic solutions into a platform designed specifically for the private practice setting without the need to allocate capital budget funds. With a simplified pay-per-exam financing model, the EOSone program offers distinctive advantages to private practices and enables improved patient experience and maximized operational efficiencies in routine clinical care.

"We are committed to world-class treatment. That requires investing in and providing the absolute safest and most sophisticated technologies and techniques for our patients. We are proud to be the first practice in the state of Florida to implement the EOSone program, said Jeffrey Cantor, MD, Spine Surgeon, Founder and Medical Director, Ultrasonic & Advanced Technologies at Cantor Spine Institute.

"EOS imaging is a game-changer for our patients, pediatric and adult, with a spine problem. This premier imaging system affords us the most advanced diagnostic tools to plan for both surgical and nonsurgical treatments and procedures for spinal conditions, including the most complex of spinal deformities, added Jahangir "John Asghar, MD, Director, Ultrasonic & Advanced Technologies for Adult and Pediatric Scoliosis at Cantor Spine Institute.

"EOS imaging continues to focus on how we can further enhance and improve our portfolio of service solutions for our various customers, and the EOSone program is a direct reflection of this mission. Through EOSone we have expanded our offering to provide the same opportunities as nationally-acclaimed hospitals for our private practices looking to differentiate themselves and offer advanced imaging and surgical planning capabilities, which are distinct advantages for this type of medical practice, stated Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

ABOUT CANTOR SPINE INSTITUTE

Cantor Spine Institute is a renowned South Florida-based medical practice specializing in a holistic approach to spinal care through minimally-invasive surgery, cutting-edge technology, methodical research and analysis, and exceptional patient experiences. Through the pioneering vision of Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, Cantor Spine Institute is dedicated to lifestyle-preserving, long-lasting, superior solutions for patients with spine problems. For additional information, please visit https://cantorspine.com

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS Imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of 35.4 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI

