19.12.2019 18:00
EOS imaging Announces Its Financial Agenda For 2020

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, announces its financial calendar for the year 2020.

Event

Date *

2019 Full-Year Sales

January 15, 2020

2019 Full-Year Results and 2020 First-Quarter Sales

April 15, 2020

2020 First-Half Sales

July 21, 2020

2020 Half-Year Results

September 22, 2020

2020 Third-Quarter Sales

October 14, 2020

*Subject to change. Press releases are published after the market closes.

All information about EOS imaging, such as financial reports or presentations, is available on the Company's website under the heading "Investors".

ABOUT EOS Imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI

