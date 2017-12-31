finanzen.net
JETZT LIVE: Portfolio-Check für politische Krisenzeiten - so holen Sie das beste aus Ihrem Depot! » Hier noch schnell reinklicken!
13.09.2018 18:00
Bewerten
(0)

EOS imaging Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

EOS Imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766  EOSI - Eligible PEA - SME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced its consolidated results for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as stated by the Board of Directors on September 12, 2018.

  • First Half 2018 Financial Results
in millions euros

(unaudited)

  H1 2018   H1 2017
Sales   17,54   16,46
Other Incomes   0,77   0,82
Total Income   18,31   17,28
Cost of good sales   (8,73)   (9,03)
Gross Margin as % of sales   50,3%   45,1%
Operating expenses   (12,38)   (10,91)
Operating Result   (2,79)   (2,66)
Financial Result   (3,05)   (1,06)
Net Result   (5,84)   (3,72)
    June 30, 2018   December 31, 2017
Cash Position   8,9(2)   6,9
(2) Excludes Fosun Pharmaceuticals AG financing agreement signed post-closing

Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, commented: "Our results for the first half of 2018 reflect a 520 points increase in gross margin to 50.3% of sales. This strong improvement is the combined result of our rising average selling price and reducing manufacturing and servicing costs. As previously reported, first half sales grew by 11%, excluding forex impact, following strong growth in Asia-Pacific and North America partially offset by forex effects and delayed sales in EMEA. The additional 15.1 million expected from our recent financing with Fosun will support our ability to accelerate growth in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, our three major markets. We believe that EOS imaging is well positioned for a strong finish to 2018 and look forward to further establishing a solid foundation in the market for our EOS® system as we continue expanding our global presence with safe and superior technology.

  • +11% sales growth over H1 2018 excluded forex impact

In the first half of 2018, EOS imaging generated sales revenue of 17.5 million, up +11% compared to the first half of 2017, i.e. +7% including forex impact. This increase in revenues was driven by strong sales in Asia-Pacific and North America, partially offset by postponed sales in Europe-Middle East-Africa.

The Company sold 34 EOS® systems during the first half of the year, in line with first half 2017, including a positive trend in average selling price. Revenues from equipment sales was 13.6 million, up +8% compared to 2017 (+4% including forex impact).

(1) The issuance of the new shares to Fosun Pharmaceutical AG and their admission to trading on Euronext Paris are expected to occur after the approval by the relevant Chinese government authorities and the visa from the AMF on the prospectus. The new shares will then be admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris under ISIN FR0011191766  EOSI. EOS imagings share capital will consist of 26,130,407 shares following the settlement-delivery.

Recurring revenues grew +19% to 3.9 million, including 3.5 million in maintenance revenue and 0.5 million revenue of consumables and services. The +22% increase in maintenance revenue reflects the continued increase in the installed base of EOS® systems under contract.

  • +19% increase in H1 2018 gross margin at 8.8 million, a 520 base point increase in Gross Margin rate

Gross profit for the first half of 2018 improved by +19% to 8.8 million representing 50.3% of sales, as compared to 45.1% during the same period last year. This reflects EOS® systems increasing pricing power, a solid North America contribution to the regional mix, as well as the companys efforts to reduce manufacturing and maintenance costs.

  • Controlled increase of Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the first half of 2018 totaled 12.4 million, up +13% compared to the same period last year to support EOS imagings business objectives. The increase was mostly associated with the development of the sales organization in all areas, and particularly in North America, initiated in the second half of 2017.

Operating loss for H1 2018 was (2.8) million, compared with an operating loss of (2.7) million in the same period last year, reflecting the positive effect of improved gross margin leveraging the increase of commercial expenses.

Net financial loss for H1 2018 totaled (3.1) million, compared to (1.1) million in the same period last year, reflecting the early reimbursement of 18.0 million debt financing.

Net loss for the first half of 2018 was (5.8) million, compared with a net loss of (3.7) million in the same period last year, mainly due to refinancing.

  • Improving Equity and Cash Positions

EOS imagings cash position at June 30, 2018 was 8.9 million, compared with 6.9 million at December 31, 2017.

Equity at June 30, 2018 was 21.1 million, compared with 23.2 million at December 31, 2017. It includes the period financial results, the exercise of options as well as an equity component associated with the successful raise of 29.5 million in convertible notes, which was followed by the full repayment of the Companys venture debt. This has allowed the Company to enter into a first agreement to factor part of its receivables, that will be broadened in the second half year.

Additionally, EOS imaging entered into a binding agreement with Fosun Pharmaceuticals AG on July 17, 2018 to issue 3,446,649 new shares at a nominal value of 0.01, for a price per share of 4.37, issue premium included, which amounts to a total amount of 15.1 million. This is excluded from the June 30, 2018, cash position.

EOS imagings first half year 2018 financial report will be posted on its web site at www.eos-imaging.com.

Next financial release: Announcement of Q3 2018 Sales on October 16th, 2018

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS®, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 33 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 280 installed EOS® platforms representing more than one million patient exams every year. Revenues were 37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017. For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext © PEA - PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu EOS Imaging

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EOS Imaging News
RSS Feed
EOS Imaging zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu EOS Imaging

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene EOS Imaging News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere EOS Imaging News
Anzeige

Inside

Erholungsrally bei Metallen
Vontobel: Endspurt - Nur noch wenige Tage!: Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Express Anleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kämpft um Befreiungsschlag.
DekaBank: Schwellenländer unter dem Druck der Finanzmärkte
UBS: Siemens  Zentrale Unterstützung in Reichweite
DZ BANK  Brent: Bullen machen Druck, Widerstand bei 80 USD im Fokus!
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  FTSE 100 versucht sich an Bodenbildung
Lässt sich durch Risikomanagement bessere Performance am Kapitalmarkt erzielen?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur EOS Imaging-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

EOS Imaging Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So beantragen Familien das neue Baukindergeld
Erdogan macht sich selbst zum Verwalter des Staatsschatzes
Es fehlt der Wille, die Stadt für ihre Bürger wachsen zu lassen
Der F-Faktor für den Wohlstand im Alter
Worauf man in Zukunft beim Online-Shopping achten muss

News von

Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: 20 Aktien mit königlichen Ausschüttungen
Bayer-Aktie im Crash-Modus: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
Silberpreis: Alarmstufe Rot
Goldpreis: Bodenbildung in Sicht
Dax-Chartanalyse: Die Lage bleibt kritisch

News von

BMW, VW, Daimler & Co. zittern vor dem Jahr 2021
Erdogan ersetzt Management und macht sich selbst zum Chef des türkischen Staatsfonds
Größte virtuelle Batterie: Gegen dieses deutsche Unternehmen hatte Elon Musk keine Chance
Mahnende Beispiele für den DAX-Aufsteiger: Wie Wirecard dem Schicksal von K+S und ProSiebenSat.1 entgehen kann
Deutschland und Polen wollen ein wichtiges Produkt für E-Autos nach Europa bringen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- EZB reduziert Anleihekäufe - Draghi: Handelsstreit größte Gefahr -- USA laden China zu neuen Handelsgesprächen ein -- Tesla, Apple, GERRY WEBER, MorphoSys im Fokus

GM ruft in den USA eine Million Pickups und SUVs zurück. Deutsche Bank bleibt auf Instone-Aktien für 175 Millionen Euro sitzen. Bank of England hält Leitzins stabil. Türkische Zentralbank stemmt sich mit Zinserhöhung gegen Lira-Verfall. Siltronic-Aktie leidet unter schlechter Branchenstimmung. Toyota setzt Produktionsziel herauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:55 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- EZB reduziert Anleihekäufe - Draghi: Handelsstreit größte Gefahr -- USA laden China zu neuen Handelsgesprächen ein -- Tesla, Apple, GERRY WEBER, MorphoSys im Fokus
Sonstiges
17:59 Uhr
Darum sind die Ölpreise gesunken
Ausland
17:57 Uhr
Gerüchte um weitere neue Apple-Produkte - Folgt die Keynote 2 schon im Oktober?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403