EOS imaging Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results

Regulatory News:
EOS Imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI - Eligible PEA -
SME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics,
today announced its consolidated results for the six months ended June
30, 2018, as stated by the Board of Directors on September 12, 2018.
-
First Half 2018 Financial Results
|
in millions euros
(unaudited)
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2017
|
Sales
|
|
17,54
|
|
16,46
|
Other Incomes
|
|
0,77
|
|
0,82
|
Total Income
|
|
18,31
|
|
17,28
|
Cost of good sales
|
|
(8,73)
|
|
(9,03)
|
Gross Margin as % of sales
|
|
50,3%
|
|
45,1%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(12,38)
|
|
(10,91)
|
Operating Result
|
|
(2,79)
|
|
(2,66)
|
Financial Result
|
|
(3,05)
|
|
(1,06)
|
Net Result
|
|
(5,84)
|
|
(3,72)
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Cash Position
|
|
8,9(2)
|
|
6,9
|
(2) Excludes Fosun Pharmaceuticals AG financing agreement signed
post-closing
Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging,
commented: "Our results for the first half of 2018 reflect a 520
points increase in gross margin to 50.3% of sales. This strong
improvement is the combined result of our rising average selling price
and reducing manufacturing and servicing costs. As previously reported,
first half sales grew by 11%, excluding forex impact, following strong
growth in Asia-Pacific and North America partially offset by forex
effects and delayed sales in EMEA. The additional 15.1 million expected
from our recent financing with Fosun will support our ability to
accelerate growth in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, our three
major markets. We believe that EOS imaging is well positioned for a
strong finish to 2018 and look forward to further establishing a solid
foundation in the market for our EOS® system as we continue expanding
our global presence with safe and superior technology.
-
+11% sales growth over H1 2018 excluded forex impact
In the first half of 2018, EOS imaging generated sales revenue of 17.5
million, up +11% compared to the first half of 2017, i.e. +7% including
forex impact. This increase in revenues was driven by strong sales in
Asia-Pacific and North America, partially offset by postponed sales in
Europe-Middle East-Africa.
The Company sold 34 EOS® systems during the first half of the year, in
line with first half 2017, including a positive trend in average selling
price. Revenues from equipment sales was 13.6 million, up +8% compared
to 2017 (+4% including forex impact).
(1)
The issuance of the new shares to Fosun Pharmaceutical
AG and their admission to trading on Euronext Paris are expected to
occur after the approval by the relevant Chinese government authorities
and the visa from the AMF on the prospectus. The new shares will then be
admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris under ISIN
FR0011191766 EOSI. EOS imagings share capital will consist of
26,130,407 shares following the settlement-delivery.
Recurring revenues grew +19% to 3.9 million, including 3.5 million in
maintenance revenue and 0.5 million revenue of consumables and
services. The +22% increase in maintenance revenue reflects the
continued increase in the installed base of EOS® systems under contract.
-
+19% increase in H1 2018 gross margin at 8.8 million, a 520 base
point increase in Gross Margin rate
Gross profit for the first half of 2018 improved by +19% to 8.8 million
representing 50.3% of sales, as compared to 45.1% during the same period
last year. This reflects EOS® systems increasing pricing power, a solid
North America contribution to the regional mix, as well as the companys
efforts to reduce manufacturing and maintenance costs.
-
Controlled increase of Operating Expenses
Operating expenses for the first half of 2018 totaled 12.4 million, up
+13% compared to the same period last year to support EOS imagings
business objectives. The increase was mostly associated with the
development of the sales organization in all areas, and particularly in
North America, initiated in the second half of 2017.
Operating loss for H1 2018 was (2.8) million, compared with an
operating loss of (2.7) million in the same period last year,
reflecting the positive effect of improved gross margin leveraging the
increase of commercial expenses.
Net financial loss for H1 2018 totaled (3.1) million, compared to
(1.1) million in the same period last year, reflecting the early
reimbursement of 18.0 million debt financing.
Net loss for the first half of 2018 was (5.8) million, compared with a
net loss of (3.7) million in the same period last year, mainly due to
refinancing.
-
Improving Equity and Cash Positions
EOS imagings cash position at June 30, 2018 was 8.9 million, compared
with 6.9 million at December 31, 2017.
Equity at June 30, 2018 was 21.1 million, compared with 23.2 million
at December 31, 2017. It includes the period financial results, the
exercise of options as well as an equity component associated with the
successful raise of 29.5 million in convertible notes, which was
followed by the full repayment of the Companys venture debt. This has
allowed the Company to enter into a first agreement to factor part of
its receivables, that will be broadened in the second half year.
Additionally, EOS imaging entered into a binding agreement with Fosun
Pharmaceuticals AG on July 17, 2018 to issue 3,446,649 new shares at a
nominal value of 0.01, for a price per share of 4.37, issue premium
included, which amounts to a total amount of 15.1 million. This is
excluded from the June 30, 2018, cash position.
EOS imagings first half year 2018 financial report will be posted on
its web site at www.eos-imaging.com.
Next financial release: Announcement of Q3 2018 Sales on October 16th,
2018
ABOUT EOS IMAGING
EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN:
FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI
EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS®, a major innovative
medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and
orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per
year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 33
countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China
and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 280
installed EOS® platforms representing more than one million patient
exams every year. Revenues were 37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over
2012-2017. For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.
EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext © PEA - PME
150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext
markets in Paris.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005682/en/