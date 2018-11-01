finanzen.net
EOS imaging Will Present the EOS Solution at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Meeting, November 1-4 in Dallas, Texas

Regulatory News:

EOS Imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, will present the EOS Solution at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) annual meeting to be held November 1-4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The AAHKS annual meeting is the premier event for adult hip and knee reconstructions focused on cutting-edge research in advancing the surgical techniques for total joint arthroplasties.

Dr. David Mayman, from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York, will present "EOS 2D/3D Hip Arthroplasty Planning in Standing and Sitting Position" at EOS Booth #521, on Friday, November 2nd at 1:45 pm CDT. He will share findings on the importance of standing and seated EOS exams for anticipating and resolving concerns before entering the operating room through a personalized approach based on a patients unique anatomy.

"Arthroplasty surgeries are an important part of our practice here at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Every year, the joint reconstruction surgeons at HSS perform over 12,000 total joint replacements and the EOS system has become an essential part of our ability to properly assess each patients anatomy and to anticipate the risk of complications, commented Dr. Mayman. "I do 800 joint replacements per year and I use EOS for planning on every one of them.

"We are pleased to present the EOS Solution at the AAHKS meeting and to see the adoption of our 3D surgical planning tools for total joint replacement. The EOS solution is becoming a standard of care for hip pathologies and we are proud to offer new perspectives in their surgical treatment," concluded Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

For more information, stop by Booth # 521 or contact us at: contact@eos-imaging.com

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS®, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 33 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 280 installed EOS® platforms representing more than one million patient exams every year. Revenues were 37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017. For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext © PEA - PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

