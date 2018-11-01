EOS imaging Will Present the EOS Solution at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Meeting, November 1-4 in Dallas, Texas

Regulatory News:
EOS Imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA -
PME), a pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, will present the
EOS Solution at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons
(AAHKS) annual meeting to be held November 1-4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
The AAHKS annual meeting is the premier event for adult hip and knee
reconstructions focused on cutting-edge research in advancing the
surgical techniques for total joint arthroplasties.
Dr. David Mayman, from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York,
will present "EOS 2D/3D Hip Arthroplasty Planning in Standing and
Sitting Position" at EOS Booth #521, on Friday, November 2nd at
1:45 pm CDT. He will share findings on the importance of standing and
seated EOS exams for anticipating and resolving concerns before entering
the operating room through a personalized approach based on a patients
unique anatomy.
"Arthroplasty surgeries are an important part of our practice
here at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Every year, the joint
reconstruction surgeons at HSS perform over 12,000 total joint
replacements and the EOS system has become an essential part of our
ability to properly assess each patients anatomy and to anticipate the
risk of complications, commented Dr. Mayman. "I do 800 joint
replacements per year and I use EOS for planning on every one of them.
"We are pleased to present the EOS Solution at the AAHKS meeting
and to see the adoption of our 3D surgical planning tools for total
joint replacement. The EOS solution is becoming a standard of care for
hip pathologies and we are proud to offer new perspectives in their
surgical treatment," concluded Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive
Officer of EOS imaging.
For more information, stop by Booth # 521 or contact us at: contact@eos-imaging.com
