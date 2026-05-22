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EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse divests Vennes III property in Lausanne

29.05.26 18:30 Uhr
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EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
EPIC Suisse AG: Epic Suisse divests Vennes III property in Lausanne

29-May-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 29 May 2026


EPIC Suisse divests Vennes III property in Lausanne

EPIC Suisse AG (the “Company” and “EPIC”, or “EPIC Group” for the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), announces today the sale of its commercial property Vennes III in Lausanne (Chemin des Roches 1a and 1b) as part of its active portfolio management and long-term capital recycling strategy.

The building, constructed in 2013 by the EPIC Group, has a total rentable area of 5’545 m² and generated an annual rental income of CHF 1.7 million in accordance with IFRS during fiscal year 2025. The property was sold for total proceeds of approximately CHF 51 million (net of transaction costs), above the last independent valuer’s market value as at 31 December 2025 corresponding to a one-off disposal gain in the upper single-digit million range.

The contract has been signed today, with transfer of ownership expected by June 2026.

The Company’s guidance for net rental income growth for the full year 2026, taking into account the above-mentioned disposal, remains positive at approximately 1% compared to the CHF 68.2 million achieved in 2025.

 

Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch 

About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

Disclaimer

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.


Additional features:
File: Media release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: info@epic.ch
Internet: www.epic.ch
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valor: 51613168
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2336156

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2336156  29-May-2026 CET/CEST

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