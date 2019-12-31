finanzen.net
20.05.2020 22:30

ePlus Announces Stock Repurchase Program

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS  news) today announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of ePlus outstanding common stock over a 12-month period commencing May 28, 2020. The Companys current repurchase plan will expire on May 27, 2020. ePlus had approximately 13.5 million shares of common stock outstanding as of May 19, 2020.

The purchases may be made from time to time in the open market, or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to availability. Any repurchased shares will have the status of treasury shares and may be used, if and when needed, for general corporate purposes. ePlus has no obligation to repurchase shares under the authorization, and the timing, actual number and value of the shares which are repurchased will be at the discretion of management and will depend on a number of factors, including the price of the Company's common stock. The Company may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Nachrichten zu ePlus

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: ePlus legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.20
ePlus: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
Ausblick: ePlus stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
10.08.19
ePlus stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.08.19
Ausblick: ePlus präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
25.05.19
ePlus präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.05.19
Ausblick: ePlus stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ePlus News
RSS Feed
ePlus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ePlus

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.05.2017ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.12.2016ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2016ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
05.11.2015ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
30.10.2015ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.05.2017ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.12.2016ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2016ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
05.11.2015ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
30.10.2015ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2005Update ePlus: Market PerformFriedman, Billings Ramsey & Co

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ePlus nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ePlus News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ePlus News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Corona - eine Börsenkrise wie keine andere?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Zoom: Die Nummer 1 im NASDAQ
Handeln ohne Transaktionskosten an den Feiertagen
Rebalancing: Stets die Balance halten - auch im Portfolio
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neue Ausgangslage
Walmart profitiert von Hamsterkäufen
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen gelingt wichtiger Befreiungsschlag!
EuroStoxx 50  EMA 50 weiter eine massive Hürde
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ePlus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ePlus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ungerecht, verfassungswidrig, teurer  Chaos bei der Grundsteuer
Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
Nach der Hochzeit müssen Ehegatten den Testament-Fehler verhindern
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus

US-Ökonom Roubini warnt vor Kollaps der Eurozone. Salzgitter streicht Dividende. Marktmanipulation: Verfahren gegen VW-Spitze eingestellt - ohne Einfluss auf Anlegerprozess. Konkurrenz für Amazon und eBay: Facebook startet in Corona-Krise Plattform für Online-Shops. TOTAL verhandelt Verkauf britischer Nordsee-Fördergebiete nach. Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA. Aareal Bank leitet Verkaufsprozess für Aareon-Minderheitsanteil ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Konkurrenz für Amazon und eBay: Facebook startet in Corona-Krise Plattform für Online-Shops - Aktie klettert kräftig
Marktberichte
22:00 Uhr
US-Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street schließt mit Gewinnen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
Aurora Cannabis Inc Registered ShsA2P4EC
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Amazon906866