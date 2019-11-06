finanzen.net
06.11.2019
ePlus Recognized with Six Prominent Awards at Cisco Partner Summit, including Prestigious Global Transformation & Innovation Partner of the Year and U.S. Partner of the Year

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS  news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc. has been named Ciscos Global Transformation & Innovation Partner of the Year as well as its U.S. Partner of the Year, in addition to winning four complementary awards recognizing its excellence across specific regional and vertical U.S. markets. Cisco unveiled the winners during its annual partner conference taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cisco Partner Summit Global Awards are bestowed on partners who achieved superior business results and demonstrated exceptional commitment. Awards represent excellence in innovation, business growth, customer satisfaction and competitive differentiation.

ePlus was presented with the Cisco Global Transformation & Innovation Partner of the Year Award for its focus on strategic innovation and growth across all Cisco segments, architectures and software. ePlus was also recognized for its ability to create new ways for customers to consume Cisco technology, achieve positive business outcomes and drive transformational solutions to facilitate their digital journey.

ePlus achieved the U.S. Partner of the Year for adding exceptional business value to customers by deploying new and innovative solutions based on Cisco technologies. The most distinguished award across the U.S., it recognizes outstanding performance in one or more areas important to Cisco, including:

  • Alignment to Ciscos key priorities
  • Revenue and market share growth
  • Customer satisfaction
  • Competencies in focus areas including Enterprise Networks, Collaboration, Data Center, SP Architectures

A contributing factor in the decision to recognize ePlus with both the Global Transformation & Innovation Partner of the Year Award and the U.S. Partner of the Year Award was ePlus commitment to the Girls Re-Imagining Technology (GRIT) program.

Together with Cisco, ePlus is making a difference in young womens lives by introducing diverse groups of middle school girls to technology-focused career possibilities, with an emphasis on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. In addition to giving these students access to corporate executives, real-world experiences and hands-on examples of great opportunities, GRIT strives to build confidence, encourage, inspire and empower them.

ePlus was also the recipient of four additional awards demonstrating its excellence in areas spanning U.S. regional and vertical markets:

  • Public Sector: SLED Software and Service Partner of the Year
  • East: Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Enterprise Networks
  • Central: Customer Experience Partner of the Year
  • West: Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Collaboration

"The ePlus sales and services teams have been executing masterfully against our comprehensive plans to help customers leverage Cisco technologies to advance their business initiatives, whether as part of digital transformation, a hybrid cloud journey, end to end security, or otherwise, said Darren Raiguel, Chief Operating Officer and President of ePlus Technology. "We are honored and highly gratified that Cisco has recognized so many of our teams efforts and activities as best-in-class on many different levels. We plan to continue delivering a consistent, superior experience to customers across the entire portfolio and on a global scale.

About ePlus and Cisco

ePlus is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner with Cisco Master Specializations in Networking, Security, Collaboration, Cloud Builder, as well as Cloud and Managed Services Master. ePlus is a member of the Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Program as well as the AppDynamics Titan Partnership Program, and holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Data Center Architecture, Collaboration Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture, Service Provider Architecture, Customer Experience, and Security Architecture. In addition, ePlus holds numerous Cisco Authorized Technology Provider designations. For more information about Cisco solutions from ePlus, visit www.eplus.com/cisco.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and fluctuations in foreign currency rates, and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases or put downward pressure on prices, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

