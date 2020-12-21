  • Suche
21.12.2020 19:30

ePlus Teams Up With the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Radio City Rockettes to Deliver Holiday Joy

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS  news) today announced that it has teamed up with the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Radio City Rockettes to create an exclusive, one-of-a-kind holiday celebration, entitled Delivering Joy.

The Delivering Joy experience, which takes place on Tuesday, December 22, will be available for customers, partners and employees to virtually tune in to an exclusive interactive session with dancers from the iconic company. The session will feature video footage from previous performances of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, as well as a live question and answer session with the Radio City Rockettes and ePlus CEO Mark Marron.

Additionally, session participants will be able to choose from four unique holiday experiences in which they can partake from the comfort of their homes: a dance class with Rockettes, a restaurant cooking experience with TAO Head Chef, a baking and decorating event with TAO Head pastry chef, or a winter cocktail class with TAO Mixologist.

Participants in the session will also be provided an opportunity to donate toys, via an Amazon wish list, to patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Childrens Hospital, a partner of both ePlus and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Participants will also be able to make a monetary donation to family charities Covenant House or Destination: Home.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life changing opportunities to young people in need. Garden of Dreams provides young people with access to educational and skills opportunities, mentoring programs, and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation has impacted more than 375,000 young people and their families.

"Were proud to partner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Radio City Rockettes to keep the holiday spirit alive and continue Delivering Joy this year, said Ken Farber, president of software, partner alliances, and marketing at ePlus. "More importantly, all donations that come from this event will go directly to benefit the children at NewYork-Presbyterian Childrens Hospital and other charities to help bring a smile to those in need.

In addition to the live session on December 22, a custom video experience featuring the Radio City Rockettes, Santa Claus and more has been created for the Hospital and will be streamed into 200 patient rooms through the Christmas holiday. The children will also receive new blankets, toys and other items to make their season brighter.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

25.05.2017ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.12.2016ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2016ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
05.11.2015ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
30.10.2015ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.05.2017ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.12.2016ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2016ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
05.11.2015ePlus BuyCanaccord Adams
30.10.2015ePlus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2005Update ePlus: Market PerformFriedman, Billings Ramsey & Co

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ePlus nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
