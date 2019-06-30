finanzen.net
22.01.2020 22:48
Bewerten
(0)

EPR Properties Announces Tax Status of 2019 Distributions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced the 2019 year-end tax reporting information for 2019 distributions made to shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EPR Properties distributions.

The 2019 distributions paid of $4.485000 per Common Share (CUSIP #26884U109) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-18

 

01-15-19

 

$0.360000

 

$0.220021

 

$0.112101

 

$0.027878

 

$0.027878

 

$0.220021

01-31-19

 

02-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

02-28-19

 

03-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

03-29-19

 

04-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

04-30-19

 

05-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

05-31-19

 

06-17-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

06-28-19

 

07-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

07-31-19

 

08-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

08-30-19

 

09-16-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

09-30-19

 

10-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

10-31-19

 

11-15-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

11-29-19

 

12-16-19

 

$0.375000

 

$0.229189

 

$0.116772

 

$0.029039

 

$0.029039

 

$0.229189

Total for 2019

 

$4.485000

 

$2.741100

 

$1.396593

 

$0.347307

 

$0.347307

 

$2.741100

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

61.117%

 

31.139%

 

7.744%

 

 

 

 

The 2019 total distributions per share of $2.119686, consisting of cash distributions paid of $1.437500 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.682186 per share, for the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U208) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-18

 

01-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

03-29-19

 

04-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

06-28-19

 

07-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

09-30-19

 

10-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

Total for 2019

 

$1.437500

 

$1.275844

 

$0.000000

 

$0.161656

 

$0.161656

 

$1.275844

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

88.754%

 

0.000%

 

11.246%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Date

 

Non-cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

06-28-19

 

$0.343114

 

$0.052802

 

$0.283622

 

$0.006690

 

$0.006690

 

$0.052802

12-31-19

 

$0.339072

 

$0.052180

 

$0.280281

 

$0.006611

 

$0.006611

 

$0.052180

Total for 2019(1)

 

$0.682186

 

$0.104982

 

$0.563903

 

$0.013301

 

$0.013301

 

$0.104982

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

15.389%

 

82.661%

 

1.950%

 

 

 

 

The 2019 total distributions per share of $2.852440, consisting of cash distributions paid of $2.250000 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.602440 per share, for the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U307) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-18

 

01-15-19

 

$0.562500

 

$0.499244

 

$0.000000

 

$0.063256

 

$0.063256

 

$0.499244

03-29-19

 

04-15-19

 

$0.562500

 

$0.499244

 

$0.000000

 

$0.063256

 

$0.063256

 

$0.499244

06-28-19

 

07-15-19

 

$0.562500

 

$0.499244

 

$0.000000

 

$0.063256

 

$0.063256

 

$0.499244

09-30-19

 

10-15-19

 

$0.562500

 

$0.499244

 

$0.000000

 

$0.063256

 

$0.063256

 

$0.499244

Total for 2019

 

$2.250000

 

$1.996976

 

$0.000000

 

$0.253024

 

$0.253024

 

$1.996976

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

88.754%

 

0.000%

 

11.246%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Date

 

Non-cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

09-27-19

 

$0.461160

 

$0.000000

 

$0.461160

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

12-31-19

 

$0.141280

 

$0.000000

 

$0.141280

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

Total for 2019(1)

 

$0.602440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.602440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

0.000%

 

100.000%

 

0.000%

 

 

 

 

(1)

Shareholders of the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares and the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares received non-cash distributions associated with conversion adjustments, as provided by the provisions of the respective Series. The conversion adjustment provision entitles Series C and Series E shareholders, upon certain quarterly common share distribution thresholds being met, to receive additional EPR Properties common shares upon a conversion of the preferred shares into common shares. The increase in common shares to be received upon a conversion is a deemed distribution for federal income tax purposes.

 

In accordance with the respective Series provisions, the conversion adjustment is effective in quarters in which the change in the cumulative increased conversion ratio exceeds 1%. The deemed distributions are recognized (a) in the quarter when the cumulative conversion ratio exceeds 1% and (b) at December 29, 2019 for any conversion adjustment which has been deferred due to the cumulative increased conversion ratio being less than 1%. As such, a deemed distribution associated with the conversion adjustment for Series C is reflected in June, 2019 and December, 2019, and the Series E conversion adjustment is reflected in September, 2019 and December, 2019.

The 2019 total distributions paid per share of $1.437500 for the Series G 5.750% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U505) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total
199A
Distribution

12-31-18

 

01-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

03-29-19

 

04-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

06-28-19

 

07-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

09-30-19

 

10-15-19

 

$0.359375

 

$0.318961

 

$0.000000

 

$0.040414

 

$0.040414

 

$0.318961

Total for 2019

 

$1.437500

 

$1.275844

 

$0.000000

 

$0.161656

 

$0.161656

 

$1.275844

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

88.754%

 

0.000%

 

11.246%

 

 

 

 

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have over $6.6 billion in total investments across 43 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

Nachrichten zu EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.01.20
EPR Properties schüttet monatliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
17.12.19
EPR Properties gibt monatliche Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
18.11.19
EPR Properties kündigt monatliche Dividende an (MyDividends)
21.10.19
EPR Properties hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
14.08.19
EPR Properties meldet monatliche Dividende (MyDividends)
04.08.19
EPR Properties präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.07.19
Ausblick: EPR Properties veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.07.19
EPR Properties schüttet seit dem Jahr 1998 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EPR Properties News
RSS Feed
EPR Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.07.2018EPR Properties HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.05.2018EPR Properties HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.03.2018EPR Properties HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.10.2016EPR Properties Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
25.02.2016EPR Properties Mkt PerformFBR Capital
31.07.2018EPR Properties HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.05.2018EPR Properties HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.03.2018EPR Properties HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.10.2014EPR Properties OutperformRBC Capital Markets
06.10.2014EPR Properties OutperformFBR Capital
12.10.2016EPR Properties Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
25.02.2016EPR Properties Mkt PerformFBR Capital
25.02.2015EPR Properties Mkt PerformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene EPR Properties News

20.01.20EPR Properties schüttet monatliche Dividende aus
Weitere EPR Properties News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT PRIME QUANTS
Bei diesem Wert sollten Sie das technische Kursziel (weiter) anheben
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Richtungswechsel
Intel setzt neue Akzente
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Wirecard, Infineon, Covestro AG
EuroStoxx 50  Startet der Index jetzt durch?
ING Markets: DAX - Lage kaum verändert
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur EPR Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

EPR Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Stiftung Warentest zerpflückt Wertefonds der Crash-Propheten
Stiftung Warentest gibt schlechte Note für Wertefonds der Crash-Propheten
Dieser Rekord offenbart die historische Chance auf dem Aktienmarkt
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Der Klimaschutz verschärft Deutschlands Mietpreisboom

News von

Ballard Power-Aktie, Nel Asa und PowerCell: Wasserstoff vor dem Durchbruch? Diese Chancen haben Anleger
Lufthansa-Aktie im Luftloch: Wie tief die Kurse noch fallen können
DAX-Anleger wegen China-Virus unruhig - Fluggesellschaften auf Talfahrt
Palladium: Diese Zahlen schockieren Gold-Anleger
Daimler-Aktie: Neuer Chef Källenius schreckt Anleger mit Horrorzahlen - NordLB: "Fusion von Daimler und BMW denkbar"

Heute im Fokus

DAX kann Rekordniveau letztlich nicht halten -- Dow schließt stabil -- Daimler mit Gewinneinbruch 2019 -- Tesla erstmals über 100 Mrd Dollar wert -- VW, Varta, K+S, Netflix, IBM, Boeing im Fokus

thyssenkrupp-Chefin will Konzern schnell umbauen. Wirecard will Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat vergrößern. Fiat-Chef: Fusion mit Peugeot in 12 bis 14 Monaten abgeschlossen. Trump droht EU: Ohne Handelsabkommen kommen 'sehr hohe' Strafzölle. Hacker-Angriff auf Amazon-Chef Bezos? - Saudi-Arabien weist Vorwurf zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland 2019
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass die Wirtschaftsform des Kapitalismus gut für die Zukunft ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.01.20
DAX kann Rekordniveau letztlich nicht halten -- Dow schließt stabil -- Daimler mit Gewinneinbruch 2019 -- Tesla erstmals über 100 Mrd Dollar wert -- VW, Varta, K+S, Netflix, IBM, Boeing im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22.01.20
Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen - Netflix-Aktie von Ausblick belastet
Aktie im Fokus
22.01.20
Warren Buffett auf der Suche nach Zukäufen: Diese Aktien könnten für das Orakel von Omaha interessant sein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
K+S AGKSAG88
XiaomiA2JNY1
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11