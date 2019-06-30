EPR Properties Announces Tax Status of 2019 Distributions

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced the 2019 year-end tax reporting information for 2019 distributions made to shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EPR Properties distributions.

The 2019 distributions paid of $4.485000 per Common Share (CUSIP #26884U109) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-

Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 12-31-18 01-15-19 $0.360000 $0.220021 $0.112101 $0.027878 $0.027878 $0.220021 01-31-19 02-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 02-28-19 03-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 03-29-19 04-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 04-30-19 05-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 05-31-19 06-17-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 06-28-19 07-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 07-31-19 08-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 08-30-19 09-16-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 09-30-19 10-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 10-31-19 11-15-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 11-29-19 12-16-19 $0.375000 $0.229189 $0.116772 $0.029039 $0.029039 $0.229189 Total for 2019 $4.485000 $2.741100 $1.396593 $0.347307 $0.347307 $2.741100 100.000% 61.117% 31.139% 7.744%

The 2019 total distributions per share of $2.119686, consisting of cash distributions paid of $1.437500 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.682186 per share, for the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U208) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-

Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 12-31-18 01-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 03-29-19 04-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 06-28-19 07-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 09-30-19 10-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 Total for 2019 $1.437500 $1.275844 $0.000000 $0.161656 $0.161656 $1.275844 100.000% 88.754% 0.000% 11.246% Effective Date Non-cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-

Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 06-28-19 $0.343114 $0.052802 $0.283622 $0.006690 $0.006690 $0.052802 12-31-19 $0.339072 $0.052180 $0.280281 $0.006611 $0.006611 $0.052180 Total for 2019(1) $0.682186 $0.104982 $0.563903 $0.013301 $0.013301 $0.104982 100.000% 15.389% 82.661% 1.950%

The 2019 total distributions per share of $2.852440, consisting of cash distributions paid of $2.250000 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.602440 per share, for the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U307) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-

Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 12-31-18 01-15-19 $0.562500 $0.499244 $0.000000 $0.063256 $0.063256 $0.499244 03-29-19 04-15-19 $0.562500 $0.499244 $0.000000 $0.063256 $0.063256 $0.499244 06-28-19 07-15-19 $0.562500 $0.499244 $0.000000 $0.063256 $0.063256 $0.499244 09-30-19 10-15-19 $0.562500 $0.499244 $0.000000 $0.063256 $0.063256 $0.499244 Total for 2019 $2.250000 $1.996976 $0.000000 $0.253024 $0.253024 $1.996976 100.000% 88.754% 0.000% 11.246% Effective Date Non-cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-

Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 09-27-19 $0.461160 $0.000000 $0.461160 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 12-31-19 $0.141280 $0.000000 $0.141280 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 Total for 2019(1) $0.602440 $0.000000 $0.602440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 100.000% 0.000% 100.000% 0.000%

(1) Shareholders of the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares and the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares received non-cash distributions associated with conversion adjustments, as provided by the provisions of the respective Series. The conversion adjustment provision entitles Series C and Series E shareholders, upon certain quarterly common share distribution thresholds being met, to receive additional EPR Properties common shares upon a conversion of the preferred shares into common shares. The increase in common shares to be received upon a conversion is a deemed distribution for federal income tax purposes. In accordance with the respective Series provisions, the conversion adjustment is effective in quarters in which the change in the cumulative increased conversion ratio exceeds 1%. The deemed distributions are recognized (a) in the quarter when the cumulative conversion ratio exceeds 1% and (b) at December 29, 2019 for any conversion adjustment which has been deferred due to the cumulative increased conversion ratio being less than 1%. As such, a deemed distribution associated with the conversion adjustment for Series C is reflected in June, 2019 and December, 2019, and the Series E conversion adjustment is reflected in September, 2019 and December, 2019.

The 2019 total distributions paid per share of $1.437500 for the Series G 5.750% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U505) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-

Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total

199A

Distribution 12-31-18 01-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 03-29-19 04-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 06-28-19 07-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 09-30-19 10-15-19 $0.359375 $0.318961 $0.000000 $0.040414 $0.040414 $0.318961 Total for 2019 $1.437500 $1.275844 $0.000000 $0.161656 $0.161656 $1.275844 100.000% 88.754% 0.000% 11.246%

