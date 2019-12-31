EPR Properties Announces Tax Status of 2020 Distributions

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced the 2020 year-end tax reporting information for 2020 distributions made to shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EPR Properties distributions.

The 2020 distributions paid of $1.890000 per Common Share (CUSIP #26884U109) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 12-31-19 01-15-20 $ 0.375000 $ 0.176359 $ 0.111779 $ 0.086862 $ 0.028556 $ 0.176359 01-31-20 02-18-20 $ 0.375000 $ 0.176359 $ 0.111779 $ 0.086862 $ 0.028556 $ 0.176359 02-28-20 03-16-20 $ 0.375000 $ 0.176359 $ 0.111779 $ 0.086862 $ 0.028556 $ 0.176359 03-31-20 04-15-20 $ 0.382500 $ 0.179886 $ 0.114014 $ 0.088600 $ 0.029127 $ 0.179886 04-30-20 05-15-20 $ 0.382500 $ 0.179886 $ 0.114014 $ 0.088600 $ 0.029127 $ 0.179886 Total for 2020 $ 1.890000 $ 0.888849 $ 0.563365 $ 0.437786 $ 0.143922 $ 0.888849 100.000% 47.029% 29.808% 23.163%

The 2020 total distributions per share of $1.650636, consisting of cash distributions paid of $1.437500 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.213136 per share, for the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U208) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 12-31-19 01-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 03-31-20 04-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 06-30-20 07-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 09-30-20 10-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 Total for 2020 $ 1.437500 $ 0.963128 $ 0.000000 $ 0.474372 $ 0.155948 $ 0.963128 100.000% 67.000% 0.000% 33.000% Effective Date Non-cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 3/31/2020 $ 0.213136 $ 0.095829 $ 0.070108 $ 0.047199 $ 0.015517 $ 0.095829 Total for 2020(1) $ 0.213136 $ 0.095829 $ 0.070108 $ 0.047199 $ 0.015517 $ 0.095829 100.000% 44.961% 32.894% 22.145%

The 2020 total distributions per share of $2.419540 consisting of cash distributions paid of $2.250000 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.169540 per share, for the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U307) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 12-31-19 01-15-20 $ 0.562500 $ 0.376877 $ 0.000000 $ 0.185623 $ 0.061024 $ 0.376877 03-31-20 04-15-20 $ 0.562500 $ 0.376877 $ 0.000000 $ 0.185623 $ 0.061024 $ 0.376877 06-30-20 07-15-20 $ 0.562500 $ 0.376877 $ 0.000000 $ 0.185623 $ 0.061024 $ 0.376877 09-30-20 10-15-20 $ 0.562500 $ 0.376877 $ 0.000000 $ 0.185623 $ 0.061024 $ 0.376877 Total for 2020 $ 2.250000 $ 1.507508 $ 0.000000 $ 0.742492 $ 0.244096 $ 1.507508 100.000% 67.000% 0.000% 33.000% Effective Date Non-cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 3/30/2020 $ 0.169540 $ 0.017661 $ 0.143180 $ 0.008699 $ 0.061024 $ 0.017661 Total for 2020(1) $ 0.169540 $ 0.017661 $ 0.143180 $ 0.008699 $ 0.061024 $ 0.017661 100.000% 10.417% 84.452% 5.131%

(1) Shareholders of the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares and the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares received non-cash distributions associated with conversion adjustments, as provided by the provisions of the respective Series. The conversion adjustment provision entitles Series C and Series E shareholders, upon certain quarterly common share distribution thresholds being met, to receive additional EPR Properties common shares upon a conversion of the preferred shares into common shares. The increase in common shares to be received upon a conversion is a deemed distribution for federal income tax purposes. In accordance with the respective Series provisions, the conversion adjustment is effective in quarters in which the change in the cumulative increased conversion ratio exceeds 1%. The deemed distributions are recognized (a) in the quarter when the cumulative conversion ratio exceeds 1% and (b) at December 29, 2020 for any conversion adjustment which has been deferred due to the cumulative increased conversion ratio being less than 1%. As such, a deemed distribution associated with the conversion adjustment for Series C is reflected in March, 2020, and the Series E conversion adjustment is reflected in March, 2020.

The 2020 total distributions paid per share of $1.437500 for the Series G 5.750% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U505) are as follows:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

per share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Non-Taxable

Return of

Capital Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain Total 199A

Distribution 12-31-19 01-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 03-31-20 04-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 06-30-20 07-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 09-30-20 10-15-20 $ 0.359375 $ 0.240782 $ 0.000000 $ 0.118593 $ 0.038987 $ 0.240782 Total for 2020 $ 1.437500 $ 0.963128 $ 0.000000 $ 0.474372 $ 0.155948 $ 0.963128 100.000% 67.000% 0.000% 33.000%

