15.01.2021 15:15

EPR Properties Announces Tax Status of 2020 Distributions

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced the 2020 year-end tax reporting information for 2020 distributions made to shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EPR Properties distributions.

The 2020 distributions paid of $1.890000 per Common Share (CUSIP #26884U109) are as follows:

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
per share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Non-Taxable
Return of
Capital

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-19

01-15-20

$

0.375000

 

$

0.176359

 

$

0.111779

 

$

0.086862

 

$

0.028556

$

0.176359

01-31-20

02-18-20

$

0.375000

 

$

0.176359

 

$

0.111779

 

$

0.086862

 

$

0.028556

$

0.176359

02-28-20

03-16-20

$

0.375000

 

$

0.176359

 

$

0.111779

 

$

0.086862

 

$

0.028556

$

0.176359

03-31-20

04-15-20

$

0.382500

 

$

0.179886

 

$

0.114014

 

$

0.088600

 

$

0.029127

$

0.179886

04-30-20

05-15-20

$

0.382500

 

$

0.179886

 

$

0.114014

 

$

0.088600

 

$

0.029127

$

0.179886

Total for 2020

$

1.890000

 

$

0.888849

 

$

0.563365

 

$

0.437786

 

$

0.143922

$

0.888849

100.000%

47.029%

29.808%

23.163%

The 2020 total distributions per share of $1.650636, consisting of cash distributions paid of $1.437500 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.213136 per share, for the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U208) are as follows:

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
per share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Non-Taxable
Return of
Capital

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-19

01-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

03-31-20

04-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

06-30-20

07-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

09-30-20

10-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

Total for 2020

$

1.437500

 

$

0.963128

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.474372

 

$

0.155948

$

0.963128

100.000%

67.000%

0.000%

33.000%

 

 

Effective Date

Non-cash
Distribution
per share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Non-Taxable
Return of
Capital

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Total 199A
Distribution

3/31/2020

$

0.213136

 

$

0.095829

 

$

0.070108

 

$

0.047199

 

$

0.015517

$

0.095829

Total for 2020(1)

$

0.213136

 

$

0.095829

 

$

0.070108

 

$

0.047199

 

$

0.015517

$

0.095829

100.000%

44.961%

32.894%

22.145%

 

The 2020 total distributions per share of $2.419540 consisting of cash distributions paid of $2.250000 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.169540 per share, for the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U307) are as follows:

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
per share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Non-Taxable
Return of
Capital

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-19

01-15-20

$

0.562500

 

$

0.376877

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.185623

 

$

0.061024

$

0.376877

03-31-20

04-15-20

$

0.562500

 

$

0.376877

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.185623

 

$

0.061024

$

0.376877

06-30-20

07-15-20

$

0.562500

 

$

0.376877

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.185623

 

$

0.061024

$

0.376877

09-30-20

10-15-20

$

0.562500

 

$

0.376877

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.185623

 

$

0.061024

$

0.376877

Total for 2020

$

2.250000

 

$

1.507508

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.742492

 

$

0.244096

$

1.507508

100.000%

 

67.000%

 

0.000%

 

33.000%

 

Effective Date

Non-cash
Distribution
per share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Non-Taxable
Return of
Capital

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Total 199A
Distribution

3/30/2020

$

0.169540

 

$

0.017661

 

$

0.143180

 

$

0.008699

 

$

0.061024

$

0.017661

Total for 2020(1)

$

0.169540

 

$

0.017661

 

$

0.143180

 

$

0.008699

 

$

0.061024

$

0.017661

100.000%

10.417%

84.452%

5.131%

(1)

Shareholders of the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares and the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares received non-cash distributions associated with conversion adjustments, as provided by the provisions of the respective Series. The conversion adjustment provision entitles Series C and Series E shareholders, upon certain quarterly common share distribution thresholds being met, to receive additional EPR Properties common shares upon a conversion of the preferred shares into common shares. The increase in common shares to be received upon a conversion is a deemed distribution for federal income tax purposes.

 

In accordance with the respective Series provisions, the conversion adjustment is effective in quarters in which the change in the cumulative increased conversion ratio exceeds 1%. The deemed distributions are recognized (a) in the quarter when the cumulative conversion ratio exceeds 1% and (b) at December 29, 2020 for any conversion adjustment which has been deferred due to the cumulative increased conversion ratio being less than 1%. As such, a deemed distribution associated with the conversion adjustment for Series C is reflected in March, 2020, and the Series E conversion adjustment is reflected in March, 2020.

The 2020 total distributions paid per share of $1.437500 for the Series G 5.750% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U505) are as follows:

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
per share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Non-Taxable
Return of
Capital

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-19

01-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

03-31-20

04-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

06-30-20

07-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

09-30-20

10-15-20

$

0.359375

 

$

0.240782

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.118593

 

$

0.038987

$

0.240782

Total for 2020

$

1.437500

 

$

0.963128

 

$

0.000000

 

$

0.474372

 

$

0.155948

$

0.963128

100.000%

67.000%

0.000%

33.000%

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

