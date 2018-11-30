EPR Properties Elects James B. Connor to Its Board of Trustees

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has
elected James B. Connor, Chairman and CEO of Duke Realty Corporation, to
serve as an independent trustee on its board, effective January 10, 2019.
"We are delighted to welcome Jim to the Board of Trustees, stated
Robert J. Druten, Chairman of EPR Properties. "Jim is a proven REIT
industry leader who brings a wealth of experience and valuable strategic
capabilities. We look forward to his contributions as a board member.
Duke Realty is one of the largest owners, developers and managers of
industrial properties in the United States and an NYSE-listed company
with a total enterprise value of more than $12 billion. Duke Realty,
which specializes in modern logistics facilities in the top 22
distribution markets in the United States, has a portfolio in excess of
150 million square feet. Mr. Connor serves as head of the companys
Executive Committee, overseeing the strategic direction of the company
and its Investment Committee, with responsibility for approving major
capital transactions.
Mr. Connor is a member of the Board of Governors for NAREIT, the Real
Estate Roundtable and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors
(SIOR). He is also on the Advisory Board of the Marshall Bennett
Institute for Advanced Real Estate Studies at Roosevelt University.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that
invests in properties in select market segments which require unique
industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and
attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our
primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on
key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our
focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the
potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is
available at www.eprkc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005722/en/