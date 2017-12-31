EPR Properties Prices $400.0 Million of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2028

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) (the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $400.0 million of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2028. None of the Company's subsidiaries will initially guarantee the notes. However, certain of the Company's domestic subsidiaries will be obligated to guarantee the notes under certain circumstances. The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as joint lead managers, and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and BOK Financial Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from its offering to reduce the outstanding principal balance of its unsecured revolving credit facility, which was approximately $580.0 million at April 6, 2018. Such application of net proceeds will increase the amounts available under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility, which the Company intends to use for general business purposes, including funding its ongoing pipeline of acquisition and build-to-suit projects. Pending application of any portion of the net proceeds from the offering to the uses described above, the Company may invest such proceeds in interest-bearing accounts and short-term interest-bearing securities which are consistent with the Company's qualification as a real estate investment trust.

The notes will be issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. A written prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com or calling (800) 831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or by calling collect (212) 834-4533; or Barclays Capital Inc., at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or calling (888) 603-5847. You may also get these documents free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

