EPR Properties Prices $400.0 Million of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2028

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) (the "Company") announced today that it has
priced an underwritten public offering of $400.0 million of 4.950%
Senior Notes due 2028. None of the Company's subsidiaries will initially
guarantee the notes. However, certain of the Company's domestic
subsidiaries will be obligated to guarantee the notes under certain
circumstances. The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2018,
subject to customary closing conditions.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays
Capital Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and BNP
Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as joint lead managers, and U.S.
Bancorp Investments, Inc. and BOK Financial Securities, Inc. are acting
as co-managers for the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from its offering to reduce
the outstanding principal balance of its unsecured revolving credit
facility, which was approximately $580.0 million at April 6, 2018. Such
application of net proceeds will increase the amounts available under
the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility, which the Company
intends to use for general business purposes, including funding its
ongoing pipeline of acquisition and build-to-suit projects. Pending
application of any portion of the net proceeds from the offering to the
uses described above, the Company may invest such proceeds in
interest-bearing accounts and short-term interest-bearing securities
which are consistent with the Company's qualification as a real estate
investment trust.
The notes will be issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an
accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration
statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3.
A written prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering,
when available, may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets
Inc., at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com
or calling (800) 831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at 383 Madison
Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk,
3rd Floor, or by calling collect (212) 834-4533; or Barclays Capital
Inc., at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
or calling (888) 603-5847. You may also get these documents free by
visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the notes
in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that
invests in properties in select market segments which require unique
industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and
attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our
primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on
key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our
focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the
potential for higher growth and better yields.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
With the exception of historical information, certain statements
contained or incorporated by reference herein may contain
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and Section
21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange
Act), such as those pertaining to our acquisition or disposition of
properties, our capital resources, future expenditures for development
projects, and our results of operations. Forward-looking statements
involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them
as predictions of actual events. There is no assurance the events or
circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.
You can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as
"will be, "intend, "continue, "believe, "may, "expect, "hope,
"anticipate, "goal, "forecast, "pipeline, "estimates, "offers,
"plans, "would, "may or other similar expressions or other comparable
terms or discussions of strategy, plans or intentions contained or
incorporated by reference herein. Forward-looking statements necessarily
are dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or
imprecise. These forward-looking statements represent our intentions,
plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions,
risks and uncertainties. Many of the factors that will determine these
items are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further
discussion of these factors see "Item 1A. Risk Factors in our most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, our
subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for
forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof or the date of any document incorporated by reference
herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements
attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly
qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or
referred to in this section. Except as required by law, we do not
undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006449/en/