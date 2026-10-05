DAX 25.458 +0,8%ESt50 6.293 +0,8%MSCI World 4.953 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 11,56 -1,3%Nas 27.477 +1,1%Bitcoin 76.435 +0,0%Euro 1,1230 +0,1%Öl 100,3 -0,0%Gold 4.145 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: 1&1 AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a contribution in kind by United Internet AG

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
1&1 AG
24.10 EUR 0.20 EUR 0.84 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Capital measures / Capital increase
1&1 AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a contribution in kind by United Internet AG

05-Oct-2026 / 20:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

1&1 AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a contribution in kind by United Internet AG

 

Montabaur, 5 October, 2026 – The Management Board of 1&1 AG (ISIN DE0005545503) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase against a contribution in kind, amounting to 20 percent of the existing share capital, by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2022 with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights.

The majority shareholder of 1&1 AG, United Internet AG, Montabaur, (current stake: approx. 87.19%; as per 5 October 2026), was exclusively admitted for the subscription of the 35,352,929 new no-par value bearer shares, entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2026, with a calculated issue price of EUR 24.05 per new share, in exchange for a contribution in kind. The calculated issue price thus corresponds to today’s closing price of the shares of 1&1 AG in XETRA trading on the last trading day prior to the date of the Management Board’s resolution, which was EUR 24.05. The contribution in kind consists of claims for loan repayment held by United Internet AG against 1&1 Versatel GmbH, Dusseldorf, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of 1&1 AG, in a nominal amount of EUR 850,237,942.45, which are to be contributed to 1&1 AG pursuant to a contribution agreement to be entered today.

Werbung

Through this capital increase, 1&1 AG is strengthening its capital structure, increasing its equity ratio, and expanding its financial flexibility particularly for further network expansion.

Once the capital increase takes effect, the share capital of 1&1 AG will amount to EUR 233,329,335.80, divided into 212,117,578 no-par value bearer shares. As a result of the capital increase, United Internet AG’s stake in 1&1 AG will increase from approximately 87.19% (as per 5 October 2026) to approximately 89.32%.

Following their creation, the new shares shall be admitted to trading, without a prospectus, on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as on the segment of the regulated market with additional post-listing obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Werbung

 

Montabaur, 5 October 2026

 

1&1 AG

The Management Board

 

 

About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG, headquartered in Montabaur, is a publicly listed telecommunications provider and part of the United Internet Group. With ca. 4,600 employees and over 30 years of market experience, 1&1 stands for innovation, competition, and digital sovereignty within the German telecommunications landscape.

1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised, cloud-based 5G mobile network based on the new Open RAN technology – independent, technology-agnostic and ready for real-time applications of the future.

In fixed-line infrastructure, 1&1 operates approximately 70,000 kilometres of fibre-optic routes, making it one of Germany's largest and most powerful networks, available in more than 350 cities.

The 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments with mobile services, fiber optics, DSL and IPTV, while the group’s discount brands appeal to price-conscious target audiences. Furthermore, the fibre-optic specialist 1&1 Versatel is one of the leading providers of data and voice services for businesses, public authorities and institutions.

Note:

Fiscal performance indicators such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin or free cash flow are used in addition to the disclosures required by the International Fiscal Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the annual and interim fiscal statements of 1&1 AG and in ad hoc reports pursuant to Art. 17 MAR to ensure a clear and transparent presentation of 1&1 AG business development. Information about the use, definition and calculation of these performance indicators is provided on pages 61-62 of the Annual Report 2025 of 1&1 AG.



End of Inside Information

05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 173 960 3030
E-mail: ir@1und1.de
Internet: www.1und1.AG
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23
EQS News ID: 2410670

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2410670  05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle 1&1 Aktie News

Werbung

1&1 Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für 1&1 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
01.10.26 1&1 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.09.26 1&1 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.26 1&1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.07.26 1&1 Neutral UBS AG
24.06.26 1&1 Overweight Barclays Capital

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.