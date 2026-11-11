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EQS-Adhoc: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA intends to notify a Restructuring Project under the StaRUG

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EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Administrative and legal proceedings/Capital measures / Capital reduction
ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA intends to notify a Restructuring Project under the StaRUG

11-Nov-2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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 ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA intends to notify a Restructuring Project under the StaRUG

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Company") has today resolved to notify the competent Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Frankfurt am Main, as the restructuring court (Restrukturierungsgericht), of a restructuring project (Restrukturierungsvorhaben) pursuant to the German Act on the Stabilisation and Restructuring Framework for Companies (Gesetz über den Stabilisierungs- und Restrukturierungsrahmen für Unternehmen – "StaRUG") ("Notification").

The background to the Notification is the Company's negotiations with its major financial creditors regarding a comprehensive restructuring project based on a restructuring report in accordance with IDW S 6 ("Restructuring Project"). The standstill agreement concluded with these financial creditors runs until 30 November 2026, with an option to extend it until 21 December 2026. It is to be extended until the completion of the restructuring financing.

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Based on the current state of negotiations regarding the Restructuring Project, the Company will submit a restructuring plan ("Restructuring Plan") for approval, under which, amongst other things, (i) the Company's share capital will be reduced to zero, (ii) new shares will be issued as part of a capital increase under exclusion of the subscription rights of the existing limited shareholders, (iii) the Company will be converted into a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung), (iv) the subordinated bond 2024/2029 (ISIN: DE000A3829F5 / WKN: A3829F) and the subordinated bond 2021/2030 (ISIN: DE000A3H2UT8 / WKN: A3H2UT), in each case including accrued interest, will be waived in full[1] in exchange for the issue of a subordinated recovery note (nachrangiger Besserungsschein), (v) the existing senior financing will, to a significant extent, be written off in exchange for the issue of a senior recovery note (vorrangiger Besserungsschein) and, for the remainder, its term will be extended until 31 December 2030, and (vi) additional liquidity will be provided to the Company. Only a restructuring shareholder is to be admitted to subscribe for the new shares resulting from the capital increase. The existing limited shareholders would thus leave the Company. The listing of the Company's shares on the Munich Stock Exchange's open market (m:access) will be terminated.

The Company's day-to-day business operations, in particular its relationships with customers, suppliers and staff, are not affected by this decision.

The Company will keep the capital market and the public informed about the further progress of the Restructuring Project in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

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[1] Subject to a minimum residual value (reminder value (nominal value –  Erinnerungswert)) that may be required under securities account regulations to prevent the asset from being booked out.



End of Inside Information

11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: presse@aboenergy.com
Internet: https://www.aboenergy.com/
ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
WKN: 576002, A3829F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900BCUIZZOY4FXQ88
EQS News ID: 2432716

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2432716  11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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