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EQS-Adhoc: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA suspends the interest payment on the bond 2024/2029 due on 8 November 2026.

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EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Other
ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA suspends the interest payment on the bond 2024/2029 due on 8 November 2026.

06-Nov-2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Company") has today resolved not to make the interest payment of approximately EUR 3.125 million due on 8November 2026 and payable on 9November 2026 under the terms and conditions of the bond ("Interest Payment") on its subordinated bond 2024/2029 (ISIN:DE000A3829F5 / WKN:A3829F) with an outstanding aggregate principal amount of EUR80 million and an interest rate of 7.75% p.a. ("Bond"). 

On the basis of a restructuring report in accordance with IDWS6, the Company is in negotiations with its major financial creditors regarding a comprehensive restructuring project, which would also include comprehensive restructuring contributions from holders of the Bond, other debt providers and shareholders. In order not to jeopardise the ongoing negotiations, the Company has resolved to suspend the Interest Payment. The terms and conditions of the Bond expressly do not provide for a termination right in the event of non-payment of interest. 

The Company's day-to-day operations, in particular its customers, suppliers and staff, are not affected by this suspension of the Interest Payment. 

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The Company will keep the capital market and the public informed about the further negotiations with the financial creditors and further developments in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

 



End of Inside Information

06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: presse@aboenergy.com
Internet: https://www.aboenergy.com/
ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
WKN: 576002, A3829F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900BCUIZZOY4FXQ88
EQS News ID: 2430346

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2430346  06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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