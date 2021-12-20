  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie bis Ende des Jahres in vermietete US-Immobilien. Mit dem aktuellen Jamestown 31. Jetzt mehr erfahren!-w-
20.12.2021 06:45

EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG's Shares Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG's Shares Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market

20-Dec-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko AG's Shares Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market

Company provides novel solution for Covid-19 testing gap with AptameX(TM), its highly effective and low-cost DNA aptamer-based technology for the detection of Covid-19 and its variants. AptameX represents the first massive use of DNA aptamers at scale versus classical antigenic approaches to rapid tests

Zurich, 20 December 2021: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (OTCQB: ACHKF; SIX: ACHI; ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company"), a global healthtech company which has developed technologies that deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19, associated variants, and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved to trade on the US-based OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol ACHKF.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange under the symbol ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468.

Achiko has created a unique healthtech ecosystem with its affordable, non-invasive Covid-19 rapid test AptameX(TM) integrated with a digital passport solution that provides assurance services to communities, empowering them to enable people to integrate safely and confidently back into their daily lives. AptameX is a highly sensitive diagnostic that fills the gap in the Covid-19 testing market between less accurate rapid tests and expensive PCR testing with longer turnaround for results.

"The listing of Achiko on the OTCQB platform is timely as we are launching our AptameX Covid-19 test in Indonesia and are advancing towards submitting our CE Mark application to market it in Europe. Uncertainty around the Omicron variant is troublesome, and the duration of the pandemic remains uncertain. There is no doubt that affordable and convenient Covid-19 testing will play a key role in improving our ability to live with Covid-19," said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko.

"Trading on the OTCQB enables a more seamless process for potential U.S. shareholders to access our shares and offers existing shareholders enhanced liquidity as we expand the Company and diversify our shareholder base towards investors in new markets that can benefit from innovation in Covid-19 diagnostics and healthtech," added Goh.

AptameX uses DNA aptamer technology for the detection of Covid-19 that can be applied to an array of test kits and assay formats. AptameX represents the first use of DNA aptamers at scale versus classical antigenic approaches to rapid tests. Aptamer-based tests are deemed superior to antigen-based tests because they can have a greater target affinity and specificity, smaller size, ease in modification and immobilisation, better stability, higher reproducibility, and lower costs.

Teman Sehat(TM) (Health Buddy) is Achiko's mobile app and digital passporting service that manages the booking, payment, and diagnostic testing for Covid-19 with certified results uploaded (securely and privately) and delivered by health partners within the hour.

Recently, Achiko provided the markets with an update on the positive progress of its pilot program in Indonesia, the initial production of its test kits, its CE Mark approval proceedings, as well as its position on the newly discovered Omicron variant.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as Achiko's OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles, California with offices across the U.S., providing corporate finance, research, sales, and trading services.

The OTCQB is a mid-tier OTC equity market, which lists primarily early-stage companies in the U.S. and international markets, that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a company to be current on disclosure obligations and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company's lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

U.S. & Global
Jeanene Timberlake
RooneyPartners
E: jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
T: +1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:
File: AptameX and Teman Sehat
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Tessinerplatz 7
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@achiko.com
Internet: https://www.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1259726

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1259726  20-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259726&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Achiko AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.12.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko schliesst Aktienkapitalerhöhung ab (EQS Group)
08.12.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko Business Update: Vollständige Produktzulassung für optimierten Covid-19-Diagnosetest der zweiten Generation in Indonesien (EQS Group)
02.12.21
EQS-News: Achiko's Position zur Virusariante Omikron (EQS Group)
Achiko-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
24.11.21
EQS-Adhoc: Update zu Achikos DNA-Aptamer-basierter Covid-19 Schnelltest-Plattform (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Achiko News
RSS Feed
Achiko zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Achiko AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

US-Asset-Manager rechnen 2022 mit einer Normalisierung des globalen Wachstums. Was bedeutet das für den Aktienmarkt? Börsenexperte Markus Koch verrät Ihnen im Online-Seminar am Montag um 18:30 Uhr, wie Sie sich als Anleger jetzt positionieren sollten.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Achiko News

24.11.21EQS-Adhoc: Update zu Achikos DNA-Aptamer-basierter Covid-19 Schnelltest-Plattform
24.11.21EQS-Adhoc: Achiko's Covid-19 DNA aptamer-based rapid testing platform update
02.12.21EQS-News: Achiko's Position zur Virusariante Omikron
02.12.21EQS-News: Achiko's position on Omicron variant
14.12.21EQS-Adhoc: Achiko schliesst Aktienkapitalerhöhung ab
08.12.21EQS-Adhoc: Achiko Business Update: Vollständige Produktzulassung für optimierten Covid-19-Diagnosetest der zweiten Generation in Indonesien
08.12.21EQS-Adhoc: Achiko's Commercialisation Update: Optimised second-generation Covid-19 diagnostic test receives full product registration approval in Indonesia
14.12.21EQS-Adhoc: Achiko completes share capital increase
Weitere Achiko News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die große CFD-Umfrage ist live: Jetzt teilnehmen und Chance auf ein MacBook Air sichern!
Aurubis: Recycling als Wachstumstreiber
Daimler-Aktie geht das Benzin aus
Vontobel: Amazon bricht Umsatzrekord am Black Friday
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Dezember mit Markus Koch: Value vor Growth im Seitwärtsmarkt
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Dem Trend auf der Spur
BIT Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Ethenea: Marktkommentar
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Achiko-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Achiko Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das war dieses Jahr die beste Strategie an der Börse
Weihnachtsgeschäft leidet auch am letzten Adventswochenende unter 2G
Mit diesem Winzling will Amazon bei Ihnen zu Hause für gute Luft sorgen
Erdogan steuert die Türkei in die Pleite
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger haken Weihnachtsrally ab
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
Alibaba-Aktie im Crash-Modus: Wie tief es noch gehen kann
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
iShares  Inflation Linked Gov. Bond ETF: Die Inflation ausgleichen - Chancen für Risikoscheue

Heute im Fokus

Großer Verfallstag: DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- LPKF senkt Gesamtjahresprognose für 2021 -- Oracle will Cerner übernehmen -- Rivian, J&J, Airbus im Fokus

Bayer-Nierenmedikament dürfte bald in der EU zugelassen werden - Bayer-Chef begrüßt Supreme-Court-Schritt bei Roundup. Türkische Finanzmärkte erleben heftige Turbulenzen. JPMorgan muss 125 Millionen Dollar Strafe zahlen. EU-Länder wollen 180 Millionen Dosen angepassten Impfstoff von BioNTech/Pfizer anschaffen. Großes Stühlerücken 2022 im Top-Management der Deutschen Lufthansa.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen