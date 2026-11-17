EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Ad-hoc announcement acc. to Art. 17 MAR: Thomas Saueressig to become CEO of IONOS Group SE



17-Nov-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Karlsruhe / Berlin, November 17, 2026. IONOS Group SE has appointed Thomas Saueressig as the new CEO of IONOS Group SE, effective April 1, 2027. Achim Weiß will step down from his position on March 31, 2027.



Mr. Saueressig has been a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and Chief Customer Officer since 2019. He leads the Customer Value Group division and is responsible for customer outcomes, corporate transformation, and the implementation of AI innovations across the entire customer value journey.



In previous roles at SAP, Thomas Saueressig served, among other things, as a member of the Executive Board responsible for Customer Services & Delivery and Product Engineering, and as Chief Information Officer responsible for IT strategy and cloud transformation.



Achim Weiß has been a member of the Management Board of IONOS SE since 2017 and CEO of IONOS Group SE since 2018. Following his departure at the end of March 2027, IONOS’s majority shareholder, United Internet AG, will propose to the next Annual General Meeting in May 2027 that Mr. Weiß be elected to the Supervisory Board of IONOS Group SE.

Press:

Andreas Maurer

press@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957065



Investor Relations:

Stephan Gramkow

investor-relations@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957097

. IONOS Group SE has appointed Thomas Saueressig as the new CEO of IONOS Group SE, effective April 1, 2027. Achim Weiß will step down from his position on March 31, 2027.Mr. Saueressig has been a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and Chief Customer Officer since 2019. He leads the Customer Value Group division and is responsible for customer outcomes, corporate transformation, and the implementation of AI innovations across the entire customer value journey.In previous roles at SAP, Thomas Saueressig served, among other things, as a member of the Executive Board responsible for Customer Services & Delivery and Product Engineering, and as Chief Information Officer responsible for IT strategy and cloud transformation.Achim Weiß has been a member of the Management Board of IONOS SE since 2017 and CEO of IONOS Group SE since 2018. Following his departure at the end of March 2027, IONOS’s majority shareholder, United Internet AG, will propose to the next Annual General Meeting in May 2027 that Mr. Weiß be elected to the Supervisory Board of IONOS Group SE.Andreas MaurerPhone +49 721 50957065Stephan GramkowPhone +49 721 50957097



End of Inside Information

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