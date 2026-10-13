EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Evotec announces preliminary nine-months 2026 results above market expectations, reaffirming full-year 2026 guidance
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EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Other
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Ad hoc: Evotec announces preliminary nine-months 2026 results above market expectations, reaffirming full-year 2026 guidance
Hamburg, Germany – Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for first nine months of 2026. Full financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026 will be published on November 5, 2026, as scheduled.
Based on preliminary figures, Evotec expects Group revenues for the first nine months of 2026 of approximately €465.0 million and adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately -€42.8 million. These figures are above current market expectations, with the variance driven largely by the phasing of consensus estimates.
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Evotec reaffirms its full-year 2026 guidance, which projects Group revenues of approximately €570 to €610 million (€595 to €635 million at CER) and adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately -€70 to -€105 million (-€60 to -€90 million at CER).
– End of the ad hoc release –
Contact: Dr. Sarah Fakih, EVP Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49 (0) 151 7068 8784 (m), sarah.fakih@evotec.com
End of Inside Information
13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
|LEI Code:
|529900F9KI6OYITO9B12
|EQS News ID:
|2415242
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2415242 13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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