EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG plans to apply for court restructuring proceedings without self-administration
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
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Korneuburg, Austria, 16th July 2026 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces the plan to apply for the initiation of a court restructuring proceeding without self-administration. The application is being filed because the court-approved restructuring plan dated November 14, 2024, cannot be fulfilled due to the breakdown of negotiations by Unither and the failure of Unither Pharmaceuticals to make earn-out payments from the sale of the Carragelose business unit, thereby placing the company at risk of insolvency. The aim of the renewed restructuring proceedings without self-administration is to secure the company's financial stability by concluding a new restructuring plan. In addition to further restructuring measures, the legal options available against Unither arising from the sale of the Carragelose business and the assets of the Marinosolv platform are to be utilized.
+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++
End of Inside Information
16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marinomed Biotech AG
|Hovengasse 25
|2100 Korneuburg
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2262 90300
|E-mail:
|office@marinomed.com
|Internet:
|www.marinomed.com
|ISIN:
|ATMARINOMED6
|WKN:
|A2N9MM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900GN3B1EN80XF405
|EQS News ID:
|2367244
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2367244 16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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