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EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Growth at solute and in the affiliate business, record Q3 EBITDA

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EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
ad pepper media International N.V.: Growth at solute and in the affiliate business, record Q3 EBITDA

19-Oct-2026 / 08:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 19 October 2026

 

ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading providers of platform-driven business models in digital marketing, today announces its preliminary results for the third quarter of 2026. The Group generated revenue of EUR 18,016k (Q3 2025: EUR 15,409k), corresponding to a 17 percent increase. Adjusted for Checkout Charlie, which was acquired as of 1 October 2025, organic revenue growth in the third quarter was around 8 percent.

 

The two operating segments performed as follows:

 

The solute segment generated revenue of EUR 14,388k (Q3 2025: EUR 11,582k) and EBITDA of EUR 1,484k (Q3 2025: EUR 971k) in the third quarter of 2026. Organic revenue growth, i.e. excluding Checkout Charlie, was a strong 13 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year, while EBITDA rose (organically) by around 24 percent over the same period.

 

The Webgains segment reports a slight revenue decline of 5 percent to EUR 3,628k (Q3 2025: EUR 3,828k), attributable to a decline in the ad pepper activities recently integrated into the segment. Excluding this effect, the Webgains affiliate business shows encouraging revenue growth of 6 percent. EBITDA of the Webgains segment amounted to EUR 452k in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 865k), which is again attributable to the revenue decline in the ad pepper activities.

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At Group level, including the admin segment, EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to EUR 1,350k (Q3 2025: EUR 1,177k), marking another new record level for a third quarter.

 

Over the nine-month period as a whole, the Group generated revenue of EUR 53,841k (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 30,032k), an increase of around 80 percent (organic: around 8 percent). In addition to revenue growth, profitability almost tripled, with an organic growth of around 41 percent,  reporting an EBITDA of EUR 4,462k in the first nine months (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 1,666k).

 

Business performance to date is ahead of plan. The Management Board confirms its full-year EBITDA guidance in a range of EUR 6.5 million to EUR 7.5 million and currently sees the company in the upper half of this range.

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Liquidity reserves again reached a high level at EUR 28,153k, and the Group has no financial debt.

 

ad pepper media International N.V. expects to publish its report for the third quarter on 20 November 2026.

 

 

Key figures (unaudited) in EUR k:

 

  Q3
2026		 Q3
2025		 Q1–Q3
2026		 Q1–Q3
2025
Revenue 18,016 15,409 53,841 30,032
% growth 17.0   79.3  
of which solute 14,388 11,582 42,517 19,231
% growth 24.2   >100.0  
of which Webgains 3,628 3,828 11,323 10,801
% growth -5.0   4.8  
EBITDA 1,350 1,177 4,462 1,666
of which solute 1,484 971 4,672 1,913
of which Webgains 452 865 1,583 1,661
of which admin -586 -659 -1,794 -1,909
Cash and cash equivalents     28,153 27,261

 

 

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

ir@adpepper.com

 



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 146
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 52990050T51W55KK4X45
EQS News ID: 2417624

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2417624  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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