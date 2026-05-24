EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Second quarter again at record levels
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EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Results / Half year
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Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 21 July 2026
ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading providers of platform-driven business models in digital marketing, today announces its preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026. The ad pepper Group generated revenue of EUR 17,097k (Q2 2025: EUR 11,089k), corresponding to a 54 percent increase.
Both operating segments performed strongly in the second quarter, with solid revenue growth and profitability:
The solute segment, which has been consolidated since 1 May 2025, generated revenue of EUR 13,359k (Q2 2025: EUR 7,649k) and EBITDA of EUR 1,734k (Q2 2025: EUR 942k). Organic revenue growth compared with the same quarter last year was approximately 4 percent, while EBITDA rose by around 6 percent over the same period (both on a pro forma basis).
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The Webgains segment also achieved strong year-on-year revenue growth with an increase of 9 percent to EUR 3,738k (Q2 2025: EUR 3,440k). EBITDA of the Webgains segment improved by roughly 17 percent to EUR 392k (Q2 2025: EUR 336k).
At Group level, including the admin segment, EBITDA for the second quarter amounted to EUR 1,580k (Q2 2025: EUR 573k). This represents almost a threefold increase in profitability compared with the same quarter last year and marks the strongest second-quarter performance in the Group’s history.
Over the full six-month period, the Group generated revenue of EUR 35,824k, more than doubling the prior-year figure (H1 2025: EUR 14,623k). In addition to revenue growth, profitability also improved significantly, with first-half EBITDA reaching EUR 3,112k (H1 2025: EUR 489k).
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The liquidity reserve once again reached a high level at EUR 28,868k, with no external debt outstanding.
ad pepper media International N.V. is expected to publish its Q2 report on 21 August 2026.
Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:
For more information:
Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
ir@adpepper.com
End of Inside Information
21-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 146
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990050T51W55KK4X45
|EQS News ID:
|2368946
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2368946 21-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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