EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Strongest first quarter in over 25 years of company history, EBITDA between EUR 6.5 and EUR 7.5 million expected for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

ad pepper media International N.V.: Strongest first quarter in over 25 years of company history, EBITDA between EUR 6.5 and EUR 7.5 million expected for 2026



22-Apr-2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 22 April 2026

ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading performance marketing companies in Europe, today announces its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026 and reports a threefold increase in revenue to EUR 18,727k (Q1 2025: EUR 5,284k).

The development of the two segments was as follows:

The solute segment, which has been consolidated since 1 May 2025, generated revenue of EUR 14,770k in the first quarter, and EBITDA of EUR 1,454k. Revenue increased by around 6 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA rose by around 70 percent over the same period (both on a pro forma basis). solute therefore remains the Group’s main revenue and earnings driver.

The Webgains segment, which includes for the first time the activities previously reported under “ad pepper”, achieved dynamic growth of 12 percent compared to the prior-year quarter, totalling EUR 3,957k (Q1 2025: EUR 3,534k). Segment EBITDA increased by about 60 percent to EUR 739k (Q1 2025: EUR 461k).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

At Group level, taking into account the admin segment, the first quarter delivers a strong EBITDA of EUR 1,531k (Q1 2025: EUR 84k). This marks the best first quarter in the Group’s history. In view of the strong start to the year, the ad pepper Group anticipates full-year EBITDA in a range between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

At EUR 27,606k (Q1 2025: EUR 20,055k) the liquidity reserve again reaches a high level; the Group has no external liabilities.

ad pepper media International N.V. is expected to publish its first quarter report on 22 May 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

Q1

2026 Q1

2025 Gross sales 32,091 21,465 % growth 49.5 Revenue 18,727 5,284 % growth >100.0 of which solute 14,770 N/A % growth - N/A of which Webgains 3,957 3,534 % growth 12.0 EBITDA 1,531 84 of which solute 1,454 N/A of which Webgains 739 461 of which admin -662 -545 Liquid funds 27,606 20,055

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com