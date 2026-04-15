EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board
Berlin,15 April 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that Mr Hatem Elsayed has stepped down from his position as a member of the Management Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective 15 April 2026. Mr Elsayed will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity.
The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Hatem Elsayed for his significant contributions to the Company’s development, his strong commitment and the trustful cooperation.
Investor Relations contact
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End of Inside Information
15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|+4930403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309176
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2309176 15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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