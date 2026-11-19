EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Advanced Blockchain AG: Change on the Management Board



19-Nov-2026 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain AG: Change on the Management Board

Berlin, 19 November 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that Maik Laske has resigned from his position as a member of the Management Board for personal reasons, in the best mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective 15 January 2027. Mr Laske will continue to support the Company as an adviser.



The Supervisory Board is in advanced discussions regarding Mr Laske’s successor and will make a decision shortly.

Investor Relations Contact

Maik Laske

ir@advancedblockchain.com

+49 (0)40 6091 8677



Mathias Roch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG:

“Maik Laske has supported Advanced Blockchain AG with great professional expertise and a high level of personal commitment. The Supervisory Board would like to expressly thank him for his contribution to the Company’s further development and for the trusting cooperation during challenging times for the Company. His contribution in the area of finance, as well as his support in addressing the Company’s legal and accounting matters from the past, have laid the foundation for future sustainable operational growth. We wish him every success, both personally and professionally, for the future.”