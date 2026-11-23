EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 16-20 November 2026



23-Nov-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 23 November 2026

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 16-20 November 2026

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 16.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,283 207.2609 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 16.11.2026 NL0000235190 70,355 207.1834 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 17.11.2026 NL0000235190 21,000 203.3169 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 17.11.2026 NL0000235190 91,547 203.2916 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 18.11.2026 NL0000235190 21,111 199.7432 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 18.11.2026 NL0000235190 91,475 199.7416 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 19.11.2026 NL0000235190 20,467 200.2882 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 19.11.2026 NL0000235190 91,494 200.3720 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 20.11.2026 NL0000235190 25,917 192.5261 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 20.11.2026 NL0000235190 115,739 192.7069 XPAR TOTAL 565,388 199.9428

Werbung

These transactions are part of the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback programme that will be executed in multiple tranches over a period ending no later than 31 July 2029, for a total amount of up to € 5 billion (or the equivalent amount in shares). Airbus intends to cancel the shares acquired through the programme.

This first tranche commenced on 9 November 2026 and will be executed through 23 December 2026, up to a maximum amount of € 800 million (or the equivalent amount in shares), with the rate of repurchase and total amount repurchased during the period being subject to market conditions. Since 9 November 2026, up to and including 20 November 2026, Airbus has purchased 1,006,172 shares, for a total amount of € 204,478,196.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Execution of the programme is subject to continued shareholder approval.

Werbung

Further information about the Company’s share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.

Contacts for the media