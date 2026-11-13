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EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 November 2026

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 November 2026

13-Nov-2026 / 21:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad-hoc release, 13 November 2026

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 November 2026

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.11.2026 NL0000235190  16,397 202.0628 XETR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.11.2026 NL0000235190 75,823 202.1618 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.11.2026 NL0000235190 15,422 210.0049 XETR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.11.2026 NL0000235190 70,318 209.9474 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,408 209.6095 XETR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.11.2026 NL0000235190 72,343 209.5982 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,256 209.9245 XETR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.11.2026 NL0000235190 70,980 209.8316 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,473 205.9487 XETR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.11.2026 NL0000235190 70,364 205.9034 XPAR
    TOTAL        440,784   207.4325    
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These transactions are part of the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback programme that will be executed in multiple tranches over a period ending no later than 31 July 2029, for a total amount of up to € 5 billion (or the equivalent amount in shares). Airbus intends to cancel the shares acquired through the programme. 

This first tranche commenced on 9 November 2026 and will be executed through 23 December 2026, up to a maximum amount of € 800 million (or the equivalent amount in shares), with the rate of repurchase and total amount repurchased during the period being subject to market conditions. Since 9 November 2026, up to and including 13 November 2026, Airbus has purchased 440,784 shares, for a total amount of € 91,432,909.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Execution of the programme is subject to continued shareholder approval.

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Further information about the Company’s share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.

 

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer        
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
 		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 6 30 52 19 93
 		      Philippe Gmerek
     Airbus
     +33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
EQS News ID: 2434848

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2434848  13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.