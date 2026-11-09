EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus commences multi-year share buyback programme, with launch of the first tranche
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Werbung
Ad-hoc release, 9 November 2026
Airbus commences multi-year share buyback programme, with launch of the first tranche
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is commencing the multi-year share buyback programme that was communicated to the market upon its approval by the Board of Directors, in conjunction with the Airbus Business Update held on 21 July 2026 and as part of its commitment to further strengthen shareholder returns.
The programme will be executed in the market over a period ending no later than 31 July 2029, in multiple tranches, for a total amount of up to € 5 billion (or the equivalent amount in shares). Airbus intends to cancel the shares acquired through the programme.
Werbung
The first tranche under the programme will be executed from 9 November 2026 through 23 December 2026, up to a maximum amount of € 800 million (or the equivalent amount in shares), with the rate of repurchase and total amount repurchased during the period being subject to market conditions. Airbus has mandated an investment firm to manage the execution of the first tranche under the programme. The investment firm will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases independently of Airbus.
The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s issued share capital. Execution of the programme is subject to continued shareholder approval.
The programme will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).
Werbung
Further information about the Company’s share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.
DISCLAIMER
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, to or from any person in any jurisdiction.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to transact in any security. The information in this announcement is subject to change.
End of Inside Information
09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|EQS News ID:
|2430464
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2430464 09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Airbus
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Airbus
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen