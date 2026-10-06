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EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Sept. to 02 Oct. 2026

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Airbus SE
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Sept. to 02 Oct. 2026

06-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad-hoc release, 06 October 2026

 

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Sept. to 02 Oct. 2026 

 

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).


The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 11 September 2026, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

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The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital.

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

 

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 28.09.2026 NL0000235190  194,776   194.1145 XPAR & XETA
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 29.09.2026 NL0000235190 195,000  191.7947  XPAR & XETA
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 30.09.2026 NL0000235190 195,000  191.4303  XPAR & XETA
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 01.10.2026 NL0000235190 194,153  187.6485  XPAR & XETA
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 02.10.2026 NL0000235190 195,000  189.7650  XPAR & XETA
    TOTAL          973,929  190.9527  

 

Further information about the Company’s share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.

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Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 6 30 52 19 93
rod.stone@airbus.com		 Philippe Gmerek
Airbus
+33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27
philippe.gmerek@airbus.com


End of Inside Information

06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
EQS News ID: 2411400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2411400  06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Airbus Aktie News

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01.10.26 Airbus SE Outperform Bernstein Research
29.09.26 Airbus SE Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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08.09.26 Airbus SE Buy Deutsche Bank AG

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