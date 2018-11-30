finanzen.net
01.07.2019 23:50
Bewerten
(0)

EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Airopack reports Financial Year 2018 results and restates the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Airopack Technology Group AG: Airopack reports Financial Year 2018 results and restates the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2018

01-Jul-2019 / 23:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release / Press Release


Airopack reports Financial Year 2018 results and restates the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2018

- In 2018, net sales decreased by 12.1% to EUR 18.9 million

- EBITDA deteriorated by EUR 8.0 million compared to 2017 and came to EUR -29.0 million

- Net loss of EUR 57.8 million related to lagging sales, high amount of overhead including exceptional cost of EUR 3.0 million, and increased investments in organisation and production capacity

- The H1 2018 financials as reported on 30 September 2018 are restated after internal investigations of the financial statements and past management practices as disclosed in the ad-hoc press release dated 16 January 2019

- As of 18 March 2019, all operating activities of Airopack Technology Group AG were carved out to the major lenders

- Airopack Technology Group AG under definitive composition moratorium since 5 June 2019 as reported in the ad-hoc press release dated 6 June 2019

- The company's statutory auditor BDO has issued a disclaimer of opinion in its audit letter on the consolidated accounts


Baar, 1 July 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack"), today announced its results for full year 2018.
The net sales for the year 2018 decreased by 12.1% compared to the previous year, totaling EUR 18.9 million. This is a direct result of the stagnating sales of Airopack units. The operating results deteriorated sharply against the 2017 results, with EBITDA decreasing by EUR 8.0 million. Lagging sales, high level of overhead including exceptional cost of EUR 3.0 million and investments in ramping up production capacity explain the negative EBITDA of EUR -29.0 million. The capacity increase led to increased charges for depreciation (2018: EUR -7.1 million), which, combined with the cost for amortization (2018: EUR -14.4 million) and interest costs (2018: EUR -12.0 million), resulted in a net loss of EUR 57.8 million.

Full Year - Key Figures

  in TEUR   in TEUR
  2018   2017
Consolidated income statement
Net sales 18'885   21'484
EBITDA -28'963   -21'000
EBIT -53'420   -35'873
Net result -57'778   -40'098
Net result per share in EUR -2.90   -2.11
Consolidated balance sheet      
Shareholders' equity -86'803   -23'211
Balance sheet total 141'677   127'588
 


The company's statutory auditor BDO has issued a disclaimer of opinion in its audit letter on the consolidated accounts. A disclaimer of opinion means that BDO cannot give an opinion on the annual accounts as a whole due to lack of audit evidence (uncertainties during the audit) on one or more parts of the annual accounts. This has possible significant impact on the annual accounts 2018.

The full 2018 annual report is available for download on the Airopack website (www.airopackgroup.com) under the link - investor relations - reports (www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports).

Events after closing date
Review of financial statements and past management practices
The new management team under the lead of the Chairman of the Board of Directors took over on 1 December 2018 and initiated an investigation and review of Airopack's financial statements and past management practices. Due to certain findings by this management team, Airopack retained PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd. ("PwC").

PwC found that revenues in 2018 had been overestimated by former management, including the first half-year period. In addition, former management had entered into previously undisclosed liabilities, such as buy-back commitments towards customers.

PwC's work has identified and corroborated with the new management's view of a range of financial misreporting by the former management team, including:

- Revenue recorded without valid purchase orders or similar requests from customers

- Work in progress recorded without valid purchase orders

- Revenue recorded without recognising provisions for buy-back clauses or discounts offered as part of negotiations

- Revenue recognised without reasonable assurance that payment would be made by customers

The new Management therefore needed to consider the required accounting entries to address these issues and also needed to take into account additional financial implications of any adjustments made, in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER, including: provisions, stock value write downs, buy-back transportation costs, debtor write offs, foreign exchange risk and tax implications.

Data and security
In addition to PwC's financial review, they have undertaken significant work to investigate the IT environment, and provided new management with recommendations on how to gain control of this environment and to secure the company's electronic records.

PwC has secured 1,004 Gigabytes ("GB") of data, processed 131 GB and reviewed 2,980 emails and other electronic documentation to provide evidence to support the financial review, and to provide further information and evidence for new management as they sought to understand and stabilise the business.

1. Moratorium

The major lenders did not waive the events of default under the Facilities Agreement which were continuing since 31 January 2019. On this basis, on Saturday, 9 February 2019, the major lenders accelerated the loans outstanding under the Facilities Agreement. The acceleration notice included a demand for repayment of the loans from Airopack under the guarantee given by it. On 11 February 2019, Airopack was served with a notice that the major lenders initiated steps to enforce the pledges and other security interests granted by members of the Airopack Group. On 12 February 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug granted Airopack's request for a provisional composition moratorium of an initial duration of two months and a provisional administrator was appointed. This provisional composition moratorium was extended for an additional two months on 10 April 2019 and on 5 June 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug granted a definitive composition moratorium for four months until 14 October 2019 (may be extended) and a definitive administrator was appointed.

2. IPS B.V. carve-out

The Dutch court granted permission for the enforcement of the pledge over the shares in Airopack's indirect Dutch subsidiary I.P.S. B.V., as requested by the major lenders on 8 March 2019. Subsequently, on 18 March 2019 Airopack Technology Group AG and its direct subsidiary I.P.S. Holding B.V. were separated from the operating subsidiaries of Airopack Group. Based on the valuation of the operating subsidiaries as approved by the Dutch court, the pledgor I.P.S. Holding B.V. did not receive any proceeds from the enforcement and guarantee liabilities remain outstanding towards the major lenders by Airopack Technology Group AG and I.P.S. Holding B.V.
Due to the separation of the operating companies from Airopack, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Airopack assumes all relevant management responsibilities of the company. Jean-Baptiste Lucas remains CEO and Andre de Oliveira remains COO of the operating companies that meanwhile have been taken over by the major lender. Emmanuel Walter CFO ad interim, will resign from the company after the finalization of the Annual Report 2018.

Restatement of the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2018
Based on the report from the investigation performed by PwC, management has analysed the consolidated financials for the first half of 2018, as reported on 30 September 2018, and has come to the conclusion that the consolidated financials need to be restated.

Operating income restated downwards by EUR 2.2 million as sales were reported which were subject to buy-back clause, consignment stock adjustments and adjustments due to revenues without customer orders that were not taken into account (in the ad-hoc press release dated 16 January 2019 it was expected that revenues need to be adjusted downward in the range of approx. EUR 4 million to EUR 5 million). The operating expenses have been restated downwards by EUR 1.1 million, mainly related to a correction in cost of sales related to the restatement of net sales.

The restatements have a negative impact on the reported EBITDA of EUR 1.2 million and a negative impact on the net result of EUR 2.8 million.

Half- Year - Key Figures

  in TEUR in TEUR   in TEUR
  HY 2018 1) HY 2018 1)   HY 2017
  Restated      
  Unaudited      
Consolidated income statement    
Operating Income 12'558 14'795   11'835
Operating expense -24'903 -25'959   -22'225
EBITDA -12'344 -11'164   -10'390
EBIT -22'498 -20'455   -17'712
Net result -26'309 -23'549   -19'533
Net result per share in EUR -1.32 -1.18   -1.06
         
Consolidated cash flow -6'453 -6'453   3'814
         
Consolidated balance sheet        
Cash and cash equivalents 793 793   12'157
Shareholders' equity -52'197 -46'696   -16'336
Balance sheet total 134'475 135'539   98'292
 

 

Contacts:

Airopack Technology Group AG
Antoine Kohler, Chairman

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +41 41 768 50 50
www.airopackgroup.com


For investors:
Airopack Technology Group AG

Martin Eberhard
martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch
TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:
Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff
partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch
TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Disclaimer
This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.
www.airopackgroup.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Airopack Technology Group AG
Blegistrasse 5
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 834259

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

834259  01-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834259&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Airopack AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Airopack News
RSS Feed
Airopack zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Airopack AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Airopack News

14.06.19EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Change of AGM date 2019
06.06.19EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratorium
Weitere Airopack News
Anzeige

Inside

Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
DZ BANK - Gold-Rallye in vollem Gange
ING Markets: DAX mit Gap-up!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones ohne Bullen und Bären
Apple greift wieder nach der Krone
US-Dollar Prognose für das dritte Quartal: Dollar unter der Last von Fed, BIP und Handelskriegen
HSBC: BMW will auf die Überholspur, Tesla droht Rückschlag
Vontobel: Litecoin & Zertifikat - eine interessante Symbiose
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Airopack-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Airopack Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch und schließt deutlich fester -- Dow letztlich Plus -- USA und China wollen Gespräche wiederaufnehmen -- Deutsche Bank: Bericht über massiven Stellenabbau

Bitcoin bleibt im Abwärtssog und fällt kurz unter 10 000 US-Dollar. Berliner Senat will Modellprojekt zum Soli-Grundeinkommen beschließen. Aroundtown kauft im ersten Halbjahr für 1,2 Mrd Euro zu. Merck platziert Anleihen über 2,0 Milliarden Euro. 'Opec+'-Runde berät über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
01.07.19
DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch und schließt deutlich fester -- Dow letztlich Plus -- USA und China wollen Gespräche wiederaufnehmen -- Deutsche Bank: Bericht über massiven Stellenabbau
Sonstiges
01.07.19
Aus diesen Gründen gibt der Euro am Montag nach
Sonstiges
01.07.19
Neu: Sicher und einfach Bitcoin handeln
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403