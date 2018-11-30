EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratorium

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

Airopack Technology Group AG: Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratorium



06-Jun-2019 / 06:49 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



/ Airopack Technology Group - Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratorium Baar, 6 June 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") announced today that by decision dated 5 June 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug, at the request of Airopack and its provisional administrator, has granted a definitive composition moratorium (definitive Nachlassstundung) for four months and has appointed Dr. Daniel Hunkeler, Baur Hürlimann AG, as definitive administrator (definitiver Sachwalter). The definitive moratorium will expire on 14 October 2019 but may be extended. The Board of Directors will provide further updates, in particular on the progress of the definitive composition moratorium phase, as needed. Contacts:



Airopack Technology Group AG

Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG

CH-6340 Baar

TF: +41 41 768 50 50

www.airopackgroup.com For investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG Martin Eberhard

martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch

TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media:

Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff

partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch

TF: +41 44 718 25 25 Disclaimer

This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.



Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized. www.airopackgroup.com

