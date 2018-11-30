finanzen.net
06.06.2019
EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratorium

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Airopack Technology Group AG: Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratorium

06-Jun-2019 / 06:49 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Airopack Technology Group - Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratorium

 

Baar, 6 June 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") announced today that by decision dated 5 June 2019, the Cantonal Court of Zug, at the request of Airopack and its provisional administrator, has granted a definitive composition moratorium (definitive Nachlassstundung) for four months and has appointed Dr. Daniel Hunkeler, Baur Hürlimann AG, as definitive administrator (definitiver Sachwalter). The definitive moratorium will expire on 14 October 2019 but may be extended.

The Board of Directors will provide further updates, in particular on the progress of the definitive composition moratorium phase, as needed.

 

Contacts:

Airopack Technology Group AG
Antoine Kohler, Chairman

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +41 41 768 50 50
www.airopackgroup.com

For investors:
Airopack Technology Group AG

Martin Eberhard
martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch
TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:
Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff
partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch
TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Disclaimer
This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.
www.airopackgroup.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Airopack Technology Group AG
Blegistrasse 5
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 820389

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

820389  06-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

24.05.19EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Changes to the Senior Management; Intention to delist Airopack's shares from SIX Swiss Exchange
