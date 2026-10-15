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EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE enters into Delisting Agreement with VINCI Energies and supports the public delisting acquisition offer at a price of EUR 67.50 per share

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EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Other
All for One Group SE enters into Delisting Agreement with VINCI Energies and supports the public delisting acquisition offer at a price of EUR 67.50 per share

15-Oct-2026 / 08:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR All for One Group SE enters into Delisting Agreement with VINCI Energies and supports the public delisting acquisition offer at a price of EUR 67.50 per share

Filderstadt, 15 October 2026 – All for One Group SE (WKN: 511000, ISIN: DE0005110001) (hereinafter the »Company« or »All for One«) today entered into a delisting agreement with VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE (the »Bidder«), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of VINCI S.A. The VINCI Group is a leading international company, listed on Euronext Paris and CAC 40, in the fields of construction, concessions, energy solutions and multi-technical services.
Following the closing of the preceding voluntary public takeover offer, the Bidder, according to its own statement, currently holds approx. 87.33% of the All for One shares (excluding the Company’s treasury shares).

As set out in the delisting agreement and in the Bidder’s announcement pursuant to Section 10 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG) published today, the Bidder intends to make a public delisting acquisition offer to the All for One shareholders pursuant to the WpÜG in conjunction with the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz – BörsG) in the form of a cash offer for all All for One shares not directly held by the Bidder at an offer price of EUR 67.50 in cash per All for One share (the »Delisting Offer«). The offer price corresponds to the offer price of the preceding takeover offer. The Delisting Offer will not be subject to any offer conditions.

The delisting agreement sets out the details of the delisting procedure, governs the Company’s support for the Delisting Offer and, in addition to the business combination agreement already entered into between the Company and the Bidder on 16 July 2026, contains provisions regarding the financing of the Company by the VINCI Group. On the basis of the delisting agreement, subject to the review of the offer document and in compliance with the fiduciary duties of the management board and the supervisory board of the Company, an application for the revocation of the admission of the All for One shares to trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) is to be filed (the »Delisting«). In addition, following the filing of the Delisting application, the Company will take all appropriate measures to terminate the inclusion of the All for One shares in trading on the open market (Freiverkehr) of other stock exchanges or on multilateral trading facilities, insofar as such inclusion was initiated by the Company itself.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company support the Delisting Offer and intend, subject to the review of the offer document and in compliance with their fiduciary duties, to recommend to the All for One shareholders in their joint reasoned statement pursuant to Section 27 WpÜG that they accept the Delisting Offer.
The offer document will be prepared by the Bidder and submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht»Bafin«) for review. Following approval by Bafin, the offer document (in German together with a non-binding English translation), which will set out the detailed terms and conditions of the Delisting Offer as well as further information in this respect, will be made available on the Bidder’s offer page at www.afo-offer.com.

Closing of the Delisting Offer is expected in December 2026. Once the Delisting has become effective, the All for One shares will no longer be admitted to trading on the Regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or on any comparable Regulated market in Germany or abroad.
  Contact All for One Group SE
Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury
Phone: 0049 (0)711 78807-28
E-Mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
 

Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com


End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-28
E-mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
ISIN: DE0005110001
WKN: 511000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61
EQS News ID: 2416156

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2416156  15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle All for One Group Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-News: All for One: Übernahmeangebot von VINCI Energies vollzogen // Delisting-Vereinbarung abgeschlossen und Delisting-Erwerbsangebot von VINCI Energies angekündigt
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE schließt Delisting-Vereinbarung mit VINCI Energies und unterstützt das öffentliche Delisting-Erwerbsangebot zum Preis von EUR 67,50 je Aktie
EQS GroupEQS-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE; Bieter: VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE
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