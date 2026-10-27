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EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE expands its Management Board by three members // Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier appointed Spokespersons of the Management Board

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EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Strategic corporate decision
All for One Group SE expands its Management Board by three members // Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier appointed Spokespersons of the Management Board

27-Oct-2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR:
All for One Group SE expands its Management Board by three members // Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier appointed Spokespersons of the Management Board

Filderstadt, 27 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE (WKN: 511000, ISIN: DE0005110001) (hereinafter the »Company«) resolved today to expand the Company's Management Board from two to five members.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Jacques Diaz, Jens Beier and Jürgen Vollmert as additional members of the Management Board with immediate effect. The appointments were made for the period until 30 September 2029. Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier have been appointed as Spokespersons of the Management Board in place of Michael Zitz.

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With this expansion, the Company is broadening its leadership at Management Board level and creating the organisational conditions for the integration of All for One Group into the VINCI Group following its recent takeover.


Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com


End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-28
E-mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
ISIN: DE0005110001
WKN: 511000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61
EQS News ID: 2422638

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2422638  27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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