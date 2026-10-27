EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE expands its Management Board by three members // Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier appointed Spokespersons of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Strategic corporate decision

All for One Group SE expands its Management Board by three members // Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier appointed Spokespersons of the Management Board



27-Oct-2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR:

All for One Group SE expands its Management Board by three members // Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier appointed Spokespersons of the Management Board

Filderstadt, 27 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE (WKN: 511000, ISIN: DE0005110001) (hereinafter the »Company«) resolved today to expand the Company's Management Board from two to five members.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Jacques Diaz, Jens Beier and Jürgen Vollmert as additional members of the Management Board with immediate effect. The appointments were made for the period until 30 September 2029. Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier have been appointed as Spokespersons of the Management Board in place of Michael Zitz.

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With this expansion, the Company is broadening its leadership at Management Board level and creating the organisational conditions for the integration of All for One Group into the VINCI Group following its recent takeover.

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com