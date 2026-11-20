EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

Allgeier SE confirms rumors regarding sale process for the Evora Group



20-Nov-2026 / 19:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Munich, November 20, 2026 – Allgeier SE (ISIN: DE000A2GS633), listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, confirms specific market rumors according to which it has initiated a sale process together with the other shareholders of the Evora Group. As part of the process, the shareholders of the Evora Group have received initial non-binding offers and, on this basis, granted access to a due diligence review. Allgeier SE holds 60% of the shares in the Evora Group. It is currently uncertain whether, on what terms and when the shares in the Evora Group will actually be sold. Allgeier SE will provide further information on the progress of the process at the appropriate time in accordance with legal requirements. Contact: Allgeier SE

Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Montgelasstr. 14

81679 Munich

Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

Email: ir@allgeier.com

Website: www.allgeier.com Allgeier is a technology company for AI-driven digital transformation. The companies of the Allgeier Group support their more than 2,000 clients in Germany and abroad with modern software solutions, AI platform technologies, and comprehensive services to help them meet the challenges of digital transformation as well as the digitalization and transformation of business- and administration-critical processes. The broad and stable customer base consists of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies, and public-sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from proprietary software products and AI platform and portal architectures to high-end software development, consulting, and the design of digitalization solutions, as well as long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. Across the two business segments, Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, approximately 2,400 employees work at a total of 47 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, as well as in India, Vietnam, Australia, and the U.S. In financial year 2025, Allgeier generated revenue of EUR 310 million in continuing operations. According to the 2026 Lünendonk® List, Allgeier ranks among the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany and holds second place on the 2026 Lünendonk® List of “Leading Mid-Sized IT Consulting and Systems Integration Companies in Germany.” Allgeier SE is listed on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com Werbung



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News