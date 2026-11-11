EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz delivers record nine-month result of 14.1 billion euros and raises 2026 outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Allianz SE: Allianz delivers record nine-month result of 14.1 billion euros and raises 2026 outlook



11-Nov-2026 / 19:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





For the first nine months of the year, Allianz has achieved a record operating profit of 14.1 billion euros (9M 2025: 13.1 billion euros). Following the strong performance, barring unforeseen significant natural catastrophes or capital market events the Board of Management is raising the upper end of its operating profit target range (17.4 billion euros +/- 1 billion euros) set at the beginning of the year to around 18.6 billion euros.

Explanations of the alternative financial ratios used (Alternative Performance Measures (APM)) can be found on the website of Allianz SE (available at: Alternative Performance Measures_First Half-Year 2026)

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE



These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Werbung

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in Allianz’s core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update

Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

Werbung

Privacy note

Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our Privacy Statement.