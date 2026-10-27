EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
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Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 20 Million Euros
The buyback is intended (i) to use the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) to issue them to employees of the Alzchem group of companies as part of any future employee stock ownership plans, or (iii) to cancel the repurchased shares and thereby reduce the company’s share capital. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.
The buyback will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The share buyback will not begin until after the release of the third-quarter 2026 results on October 29, 2026, and thus after the closed period has ended. Further details of the buyback will be announced separately immediately prior to its commencement.
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End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YHG1
|WKN:
|A41YHG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
|EQS News ID:
|2423056
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2423056 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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