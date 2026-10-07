EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase of EBITDA Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
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Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Ranshofen, October 7, 2026
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase of EBITDA Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026
Based on the preliminary figures available for the third quarter of 2026 and current expectations for the fourth quarter of 2026, AMAG Group is raising its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 to between EUR 200 and 220 million (previously: EUR 170 to 190 million).
According to preliminary figures, AMAG Group generated an EBITDA of EUR 81.6 million in the third quarter of 2026. EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 therefore amounted to EUR 182.7 million.
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Earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 exceeded previous expectations in all operating divisions. Furthermore, based on the current order book and business performance, the fourth quarter of 2026 is also expected to perform better than previously anticipated.
The detailed financial information for the first nine months of 2026 will be published as scheduled on October 29, 2026.
Investor contact
Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc
Head of Investor Relations and Issuer Compliance, Corporate Spokesperson
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AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
5282 Ranshofen, Österreich
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821
Email: investorrelations@amag.at
Website: www.amag.at
End of Inside Information
07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AMAG Austria Metall AG
|Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
|5282 Ranshofen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7722 801 0
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@amag.at
|Internet:
|www.amag.at
|ISIN:
|AT00000AMAG3
|WKN:
|A1JFYU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14
|EQS News ID:
|2411980
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2411980 07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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