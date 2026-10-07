EQS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase of EBITDA Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase of EBITDA Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026



07-Oct-2026 / 16:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Ranshofen, October 7, 2026

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase of EBITDA Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

Based on the preliminary figures available for the third quarter of 2026 and current expectations for the fourth quarter of 2026, AMAG Group is raising its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026 to between EUR 200 and 220 million (previously: EUR 170 to 190 million).

According to preliminary figures, AMAG Group generated an EBITDA of EUR 81.6 million in the third quarter of 2026. EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 therefore amounted to EUR 182.7 million.

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Earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 exceeded previous expectations in all operating divisions. Furthermore, based on the current order book and business performance, the fourth quarter of 2026 is also expected to perform better than previously anticipated.

The detailed financial information for the first nine months of 2026 will be published as scheduled on October 29, 2026.

Investor contact

Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc

Head of Investor Relations and Issuer Compliance, Corporate Spokesperson

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AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausener Straße 61

5282 Ranshofen, Österreich

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations@amag.at