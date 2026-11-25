EQS-Adhoc: ams OSRAM Unlocks Kulim 2 Potential with Strategic SDC Partnership, Reserved Capacity Corridor and EUR 210 Million Equity Investment
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EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Alliance
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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Strategic Partnership:
Funded Kulim 2 Fab Utilization:
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EUR 210 m Strategic Equity Investment:
Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (25 Nov 2026) – ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in innovative semiconductor technologies for light emission and optical sensing, has entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (SDC) to jointly develop and commercialize a novel next-generation ultra-small microLED technology for display applications.
The partnership combines ams OSRAM’s deep expertise in advanced epitaxy, LED-miniaturization and high-volume 8-inch LED manufacturing with SDC’s innovative, proprietary and cost-optimized transfer technology. The multi-year development program includes significant funding for joint development, with ams OSRAM reserving an agreed capacity corridor in its Kulim 2 facility, providing a funded pathway towards potential mass production, subject to agreed technical and commercial milestones.
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“This partnership marks a major strategic milestone for ams OSRAM. It creates a funded pathway for a novel next generation ultra-small microLED technology from technology development towards potential industrialization, while Samsung Display’s strategic investment in ams OSRAM underscores our shared commitment to its successful development and commercialization,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.
“For ams OSRAM, the ultra-small microLED technology adds another significant growth vector to our Digital Photonics roadmap with a triple-digit-million-Euro annual revenue opportunity. At the same time, the partnership strengthens the utilization profile of Kulim 2, while preserving substantial capacity for further Digital Photonics growth opportunities,” Kamper added.
Chung Yi, President and CEO of Samsung Display, said, “ultra-small microLED is a next-generation inorganic self-emissive technology with the potential to overcome the limitations of existing technologies in areas such as brightness and lifetime. Its potential is not limited to any particular product category, but extends across an exceptionally broad range of applications, from ultra-small to ultra-large displays.”
“This investment reflects our determination not to remain complacent with where we are today, but to proactively respond to technological evolution and emerging market demand while securing new engines for future growth,” Yi added.
New Digital Photonics Growth Vector
The multi-year development program targets a novel ultra-small microLED technology for display applications, featuring LEDs with a footprint two orders of magnitude smaller than today’s singulated microLEDs. It aims to establish a scalable and cost-effective pathway towards potential mass production.
Subject to successful development and market adoption, ams OSRAM sees the potential for ultra-small microLED technology to create an additional triple-digit-million-Euro annual revenue opportunity over the mid- to long-term.
Strategic Capacity Agreement for Kulim 2
As part of the partnership, ams OSRAM will reserve an agreed capacity corridor for SDC at its Kulim 2 8-inch facility.
SDC’s multi-year funding for joint development is expected to generate high-double-digit-million-Euro annual revenue over the coming years, covering program-related operating costs and an appropriate share of Kulim 2 fixed costs.
At the same time, ams OSRAM retains substantial capacity at Kulim 2 for additional Digital Photonics growth programs, including micro-emitter arrays for AI-enabled smart glasses, AI optical interconnects, as well as other emerging applications.
Across the ultra-small microLED program and other Digital Photonics growth programs, ams OSRAM sees a low-single-digit-billion-Euro annual revenue opportunity for a fully loaded Kulim 2 facility in the mid-2030s, subject to successful customer adoption and ramp-up across all those opportunities.
EUR 210 million Strategic Equity Investment
In connection with the strategic partnership, SDC will invest EUR 210 million in ams OSRAM through the subscription of 9,984,439 newly issued shares from authorized capital.
The subscription price of EUR 21.00 per share represents a blended volume-weighted average price (VWAP) based on various observation periods of ams OSRAM shares on SIX Swiss Exchange prior to signing plus a premium per share.
The transaction will result in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 210 million, providing additional financial flexibility to support ams OSRAM’s Digital Photonics growth roadmap and general corporate purposes.
Upon closing, the transaction is expected to reduce net debt by approximately EUR 210 million and improve ams OSRAM’s pro-forma leverage by approximately 0.7 turns.
Completion of the equity investment is subject to customary closing conditions. Following completion of the capital increase, SDC will hold approximately 9.1% of ams OSRAM’s issued share capital.
About ams OSRAM
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies.
“Sense the power of light” — our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 18,500 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in around 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
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End of Inside Information
25-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3EPA4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76
|EQS News ID:
|2441612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2441612 25-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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