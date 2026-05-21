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EQS-Adhoc: Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

22.05.26 12:37 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

22-May-2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Jena, 22 May 2026

Following the interim appointment of Mr. Andreas Pecher as CEO, the selection process initiated by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) for the long-term succession of Chief Executive Officer has been successfully completed. At its meeting on 19 May 2026, the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG resolved to appoint Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor, currently CEO of the Vitrolife Group based in Sweden, as a member of the Management Board and to name her Chief Executive Officer. Before her current position, she had been working in leading roles in international companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson. The exact start date of her employment depends on ongoing negotiations with her current employer and will be announced as soon as possible. Until Ms. Brophy O’Connor takes office, Mr. Pecher will continue to serve as (interim) CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor brings 25 years of professional experience in the fields of medical technology and Life Sciences. The appointment of Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor is intended to ensure the consistent continuation of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's successfully initiated strategic realignment.

In addition to her role as Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor was also appointed Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG. Mr. Andreas Pecher remains President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG.

This new appointment marks the successful conclusion of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's process to resolve the long-term succession of the Chief Executive Officer.

 

Contact for investors and press

Sebastian Frericks
Head of Group Finance & Investor Relations
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Phone: 03641 220-116
Email: investors.med@zeiss.com
 

www.zeiss.de/presse

 

 



End of Inside Information

22-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.med@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2332226

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2332226  22-May-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec Market-PerformBernstein Research
14.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.01.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec OverweightBarclays Capital
15.01.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec OutperformBernstein Research
13.01.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec OutperformBernstein Research
17.12.2025Carl Zeiss Meditec BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.2025Carl Zeiss Meditec OutperformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec Market-PerformBernstein Research
14.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.02.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.01.2026Carl Zeiss Meditec UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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