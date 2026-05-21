EQS-Adhoc: Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



22-May-2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Jena, 22 May 2026

Following the interim appointment of Mr. Andreas Pecher as CEO, the selection process initiated by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) for the long-term succession of Chief Executive Officer has been successfully completed. At its meeting on 19 May 2026, the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG resolved to appoint Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor, currently CEO of the Vitrolife Group based in Sweden, as a member of the Management Board and to name her Chief Executive Officer. Before her current position, she had been working in leading roles in international companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson. The exact start date of her employment depends on ongoing negotiations with her current employer and will be announced as soon as possible. Until Ms. Brophy O’Connor takes office, Mr. Pecher will continue to serve as (interim) CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor brings 25 years of professional experience in the fields of medical technology and Life Sciences. The appointment of Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor is intended to ensure the consistent continuation of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's successfully initiated strategic realignment.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In addition to her role as Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor was also appointed Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG. Mr. Andreas Pecher remains President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG.

This new appointment marks the successful conclusion of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's process to resolve the long-term succession of the Chief Executive Officer.

Contact for investors and press

Sebastian Frericks

Head of Group Finance & Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: 03641 220-116

Email: investors.med@zeiss.com



Wer­bung Wer­bung

www.zeiss.de/presse