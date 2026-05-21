EQS-Adhoc: Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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Jena, 22 May 2026
Following the interim appointment of Mr. Andreas Pecher as CEO, the selection process initiated by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) for the long-term succession of Chief Executive Officer has been successfully completed. At its meeting on 19 May 2026, the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG resolved to appoint Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor, currently CEO of the Vitrolife Group based in Sweden, as a member of the Management Board and to name her Chief Executive Officer. Before her current position, she had been working in leading roles in international companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson. The exact start date of her employment depends on ongoing negotiations with her current employer and will be announced as soon as possible. Until Ms. Brophy O’Connor takes office, Mr. Pecher will continue to serve as (interim) CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.
Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor brings 25 years of professional experience in the fields of medical technology and Life Sciences. The appointment of Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor is intended to ensure the consistent continuation of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's successfully initiated strategic realignment.
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In addition to her role as Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ms. Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor was also appointed Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG. Mr. Andreas Pecher remains President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG.
This new appointment marks the successful conclusion of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's process to resolve the long-term succession of the Chief Executive Officer.
Contact for investors and press
Sebastian Frericks
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End of Inside Information
22-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3641 220-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3641 220-112
|E-mail:
|investors.med@zeiss.com
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|ISIN:
|DE0005313704
|WKN:
|531370
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2332226
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2332226 22-May-2026 CET/CEST
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