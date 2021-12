EQS-Adhoc: Approval for the proposal of the Cicor Board of Directors

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Approval for the proposal of the Cicor Board of Directors



17-Dec-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



At yesterday's Extraordinary General Meeting at which, due to the ongoing corona pandemic, shareholders could only exercise their voting rights by means of a proxy and instructions to the independent proxy, the proposal of the Board of Directors "Amendment of Article 5 ter and creation of conditional capital" was approved. The amendment to Article 5 ter confirmed by the Extraordinary General Meeting allows the share capital of the Company to be increased by a maximum of CHF 13,303,750.00 by issuing a maximum of 1,330,375 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 10.00 each and thereby to carry out the issuance of the planned mandatory convertible bond (MCB) in the amount of around CHF 60 million. The bond will be offered to all shareholders (subject to regulatory restrictions). The funds will be used to finance further acquisitions in order to create a leading Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider in Europe. The anchor shareholder One Equity Partners (OEP) has agreed to subscribe to those MCB shares that are not subscribed by existing shareholders in order to secure the financing in any case. Daniel Frutig

Ad hoc announcement in pursuance of Art. 53 LR Bronschhofen, December 17, 2021 - At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) on December 16, 2021, the shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the "Amendment of Article 5 ter and creation of conditional capital".

